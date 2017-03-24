School board candidates bring diverse experience

Education: Master of science in school administration, education specialist in school administration, bachelor of science in education, English and journalism, University of Central Missouri

Lee’s Summit School District voters can choose from a large field of candidates running for Board of Education in the April 4 election.

Ten candidates are seeking three-year terms, all to be elected at-large in the district that covers a large part of Lee’s Summit and parts of other cities. The three candidates who get the most votes will win a seat. Incumbents Bill Baird, Terri Harmons and Chris Storms did not file for re-election.

The following are abbreviated profiles and questions answered by candidates which they submitted to the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce. To see their full information submitted to the Chamber go to: www.lschamber.com/about/legislative-advocacy/candidate-forum.

A video of a forum where you can watch the candidates speaking can be viewed on Youtube. Search for LSR7 Candidates Forum.

Jacqueline Clark

Top priorities: Ensure effective two-way communication by the board, reaching to the classroom and all stakeholders; manage a smooth transition for the new school superintendent and identify benchmarks for evaluating the superintendent’s performance and professional growth; restore confidence in the school district by parents, taxpayers and district staff.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Clark said she would bring strong, independent, objective and fair leadership, and effective two-way communication.

What compelled you to run for school board: “As a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, class of 1980, I have monitored district decision-making for nearly three decades and believe now is an appropriate time (after considering running in recent years, but due to family health concerns, did not) for an independent, objective and fair-minded voice with a combination of private and public sector experience to step forward and run.”

Susan Coffman

Top priorities: Fiscal responsibility; early childhood education; working with community partners and the school district to provide wrap-around services for the most vulnerable children in the community.

Qualities that would make a you good school board member: Coffman said she would listen to opinions and fact without judgment but be able to discern what is equitable. She added she would listen with intent to identify important points to make informed decisions. She also cited her passion for youth of the community, their parents or guardians and community as a whole.

What compelled you to run for school board: “I am running because I am passionate about our school district. I have been a part of the Citizen’s Advisory Committee for the last few years and I now feel I would like to take the next step. Also, my background is in accounting so I feel that I will be of service on the fiscal side.”

Mark Dziedzic

Top priorities: Being inexperienced, first to take notes, observe and listen, then focus on administrative pay, teachers pay and support staff pay; making sure that bus drivers, cafeteria and janitorial staff get better compensation.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: An unwavering ability to listen to staff employees and advocate on their behalf.

What compelled you to run for school board: “I have been pondering this for quite some time but the events that unfolded in the summer of 2016 validated my intent to run.”

Kim Fritchie

Top priorities: Reestablish trust in the school board by making collaborative, fact-based, common-sense decisions; open communications between community, teachers, parent and board members in an atmosphere of respect and honesty; make frequent informal visits to district schools to learn first-hand about programs, concerns, accomplishments and needs.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Fritchie said she is knowledgeable and informed on issues that affect children and staff; she would value service to the district as one of the most important callings and strive for excellence in every decision.

What compelled you to run for school board: “I know that this time in our schools is crucial due to events of the past year. With three seats available, our board needs people on it who are committed and knowledgeable. I believe I am one of those people.”

Diego Gutierrez

Top priorities: Keeping an eye toward the future and rebuilding transparency and communication with the public, teachers and district as a whole; manage and support the new leadership in transition while implementing the district’s strategic plans; elevate overall performance of the district by strengthening strategic partnerships and using best practice and innovation for increasing academic performance.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Gutierrez touts his extensive governance experience in national-level organizations; he is a diverse candidate with 20 years of performance in high-level athletics, which provided great teamwork skills. He also has experience as a graduate school professor.

What compelled you to run for school board: “I’ve had the honor to lead and serve in regional, national and global initiatives, but until now, I never had the opportunity to serve at the local level and in my own community. Our district has a great opportunity to evolve, grow better and become a national model. While we’ve had success in the past, I truly believe we have the right assets to become one of the top schools in the country. We have great teachers, we have great staff, and we live in a community that loves to compete and thrive. By working collectively and collaboratively with the rest of the board, I believe together we can help our district fulfill its unlimited potential.

Occupation: Business strategy consulting and adjunct post graduate professor, Global Pro LLC.

Education: Doctorate in business, strategy and marketing, Creighton University; Master’s in business administration, Rockhurst University; Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Rockhurst University.

Michael McMenus

Top priorities: Increase openness of school board meetings; ensure teachers, students and patrons understand financial limitations of district due to finances dictated by Missouri and the Hancock Amendment; provide construction management and regulatory experience to the board for major construction projects.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: McMenus said he would take positions based on data, not anecdotes. He adds he has a strong science and engineering background.

What compelled you to run for school board: “During the superintendent debacle of last summer, I noted that all of the board members had run unopposed, school board meetings had very light attendance, a paltry number of voters turned out for any school election. As a citizen of Lee’s Summit, I felt it was my civic duty to provide a choice for the school board. I believe citizen participation is important and it starts with me.”

Ryan Murdock

Top priorities: Ensure all students receive the maximum amount of resources and choices necessary for their success; retain highly qualified staff for all buildings; establish better communication and transparency.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Murdock said an effective school board member will listen, ask questions and seek input; his background as an educator, parent and special needs advocate and current role as emergency planner allows him to look at issues from multiple angles.

What compelled you to run for school board: “The biggest reason I decided to run is to serve the students of this district and a desire to work for my community. Our family has a vested interest in seeing this district succeed, as our two boys are only in first grade. There are always things I think we can do better, and I want to help this school district maximize student success for years to come.”

Carl Quijas

Top priorities: Recognizing the importance of teaching; ensuring all staff are compensated at or near the top in the metropolitan Kansas City area; ensuring equitable treatment in all district activities.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Quijas pointed to his ability to be a good listener, a creative problem solver and a leader. He said he has experience leading teams and managing people in a complex work environment, and can ensure workplace needs are met to allow staff to focus at a higher level on education students.

What compelled you to run for school board: “To give all who are part of the R-7 community a capable, retired resident who has the time, ability and motivation to direct and improve the lives of students and staff as an active member of the board.”

Dennis Smith

Top priorities: Help families and students get the best educational opportunities by providing pathways and programs to meet challenges of 21st century; with changing diversity, culture and economic groups; find ways to bridge gaps so all have educational opportunities; find more opportunities and facilities for early childhood learning.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Smith said he had been an educator and administrator 30 years and knows the district and community, thus has knowledge of good educational practices; he also would be a good steward of the district’s money.

What compelled you to run for school board: “I made my decision to run for school board because I would like to continue to be part of this great school district. I have a long history in this community. My grandparents and parents, graduated from this district, as has my wife, children and now my grandchildren are in the school system. I had the greatest 30 years working experience in this district as one can have. I want all who attend and graduate from our schools to have that same feeling of accomplishment.”

Jill Worstell

Top priorities: Influence important decisions for the district that will benefit the community economically, and retain and increase property values; make decisions that have a positive impact for students and teachers.

Qualities that would make you a good school board member: Worstell said she has a proven track record as a successful business owner serving the community. She said a board member needs a level head to make decisions without creating unnecessary discord.

What compelled you to run for school board: “As a parent of two children in the district and a successful business owner with advanced degrees in both law and business, I believe I have a unique perspective and skill set that would serve and benefit our community. This is the best way that I can think of to give back to the community that I love. I think that the R-7 School Board will always benefit from fresh perspectives and I have a unique perspective that would provide value.”