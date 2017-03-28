Lee’s Summit man accused of causing death of unborn baby in wreck

A Lee’s Summit man faces multiple drunken-driving charges in connection with a weekend wreck that, according to prosecutors, injured a pregnant teenager and caused her baby to die.

Jackson County prosecutors have accused Jonathan M. Marquardt, 26, of causing the wreck early Saturday on Missouri 350 at Raytown Road. Marquardt is charged with driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person, a felony; driving while intoxicated and causing injury to another person; and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Raytown police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to a reported hit and run on the highway, where an 18-year-old man with a broken-down car told officers a dark colored Dodge truck, traveling at high speed, rear-ended his car and drove away.

The crash injured the man’s 16-year-old girlfriend, who was sitting in the disabled car and was 33 weeks pregnant, according to court documents.

Minutes later, police pulled over a truck matching the description given by the victim and brought him to identify the truck and the driver who allegedly hit his car.

Police conducted field sobriety tests on Marquardt and arrested him. He had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2012.

The pregnant teen was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where it was found that she suffered injuries in the crash that endangered her unborn child.

Doctors performed an emergency cesarean section but the baby died.

Marquardt was in custody Monday at the Jackson County jail. Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond.