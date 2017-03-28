Recognition is the first step in diagnosing eating disorders

A mentor once stated, “That which the mind does not know, the eye cannot see!” This holds so true for the understanding and recognizing of eating disorders.

What we CAN see is weight gain or weight loss but these are only symptoms and these symptoms are not consistent across the eating disorder spectrum. Less evident in the recognition of these life-threatening disorders are problems with constipation, loss of menstrual cycle in women, low pulse, dehydration, and certain blood test abnormalities.

Signs that raise a red flag may also include hair loss and dry hair texture, weakness and fatigue, depressed mood, and eating large amounts of food with subsequent visits to the bathroom after meals. Food rituals, frequent weighing, fainting spells, and a distorted body image are also suggestive of an eating disorder.

So, the important part of recognizing an eating disorder is the understanding that they are often difficult to see without a healthy suspicion that there is an underlying personal struggle. This recognition should in turn trigger a more in-depth evaluation.

Eating disorders have been recognized for many years and they continue to be evident across all ages and geographic populations. We also know that an increasing number of athletes struggle with management of their food intake.

The primary types of eating disorders are anorexia nervosa (food restriction), bulimia nervosa (binge and purge cycles), binge eating disorder (binging without purging) and ARFID (avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder.)

The initial step in the treatment of an eating disorder is the recognition of signs or symptoms. This should be followed by a thorough assessment by a health care provider who is adept at caring for patients with an eating disorder. Included in the assessment is a complete physical examination, as well as blood tests and an EKG.

This will help the provider identify the potential adverse effects the eating disorder is having on the body. This exam is followed by a referral to a specialized treatment team, which typically includes a psychiatrist, a dietician, and a therapist.

If you are suspicious that you or a friend or family member has an eating disorder, please ask for help! There are caregivers who are willing and able to help in this struggle.

Bradley R. Dirks is the program director of McCallum Place in Overland Park. He is guest author for the Lee’s Summit Health Education Advisory Board. The Lee’s Summit Health Education Advisory Board is a mayor-appointed, volunteer board that promotes and advocates community health by assessing health issues, educating the public and government agencies, developing plans to address health issues, encouraging partnerships and evaluating the outcomes.