Students express themselves artistically through PTA Reflections

For more than 40 years, the national PTA Reflections program has encouraged young people to explore their artistic talents. PTA emphasizes that all children deserve a high-quality arts education and urges students to pursue artistic expression through participation in the program.

Each year, students in preschool through 12th grade are invited to create and submit works of art in the areas of dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and the visual arts.

Through their schools and parent-teacher groups, Lee’s Summit R-7 students recently submitted creative works inspired by the 2016-2017 Reflections theme, “What is Your Story?” The top three winners at the school level were submitted to Missouri PTA for state judging.

District winners at the state level included:

• Ethan Hardy, second place, dance choreography, primary grade, Richardson Elementary.

• Raigan Falke, third place, dance choreography, intermediate grade, Summit Pointe Elementary.

• Alexandra Falke, fifth place, dance choreography, intermediate grade, Summit Pointe Elementary.

• Jordan DeVoy, honorable mention, dance choreography, middle school, Summit Lakes Middle School.

• Camden Bond, third place, film production, primary grade, Longview Farm Elementary.

• Caroline Hux, honorable mention, film production, intermediate grade, Richardson Elementary.

• Oliver Mathews, second place, literature, primary grade, Hazel Grove Elementary.

• Keilah Wheeler, third place, literature, primary grade, Hazel Grove Elementary.

• Alecsandra Dragomir, honorable mention, literature, high school, Lee’s Summit North High School.

• Cole Hayes, honorable mention, literature, intermediate grade, Richardson Elementary.

• Lillian Maggio, honorable mention, literature, middle school, Summit Lakes Middle School.

• Renae Sargent, honorable mention, literature, intermediate grade, Mason Elementary.

• Hannah Borgstadt, second place, music composition, intermediate grade, Longview Farm Elementary.

• Julia Washburn, fourth place, music composition, intermediate grade, Mason Elementary.

• Lincoln Hamaker, honorable mention, music composition, intermediate grade, Richardson Elementary.

• Hailey Wray, honorable mention, music composition, intermediate grade, Mason Elementary.

• Mayleigh McCoy, third place, photography, middle school, Mason Elementary.

• Charleston Selley, third place, photography, intermediate grade, Hazel Grove Elementary.

• Tommy Davis, fifth place, photography, intermediate grade, Mason Elementary.

• Duncan Black, honorable mention, photography, primary grade, Mason Elementary.

• Kinsey Gilliland, honorable mention, photography, middle school, Mason Elementary.

• Colten Hullinger, honorable mention, photography, primary grade, Mason Elementary.

• Emma Stafford, honorable mention, photography, intermediate grade, Mason Elementary.

• Connor Sinks, fourth place, visual arts, primary grade, Longview Farm Elementary.

• Duncan Black, honorable mention, visual arts, primary grade, Mason Elementary.

• Neah Crudup, honorable mention, visual arts, intermediate grade, Hazel Grove Elementary;.

• Taylor Phillips, honorable mention, visual arts, middle school, Summit Lakes Middle School.

• Taylor Ramsey, honorable mention, visual arts, intermediate grade, Trailridge Elementary.

• Noelle Wood, honorable mention, visual arts, middle school, Summit Lakes Middle School.

The Theme for 2017-2018 is “Within Reach.” For more information about next year’s program or to volunteer at your school, contact the school’s PTA president.