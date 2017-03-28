Photos show what’s healthy, and what isn’t

Three Lee’s Summit schools have received honorable mention recognition in the KC Healthy Kids’ I Am Here photo contest. The entries included photo stories showing how their community helps or hinders healthy habits.

The local honorees were seventh-graders in Stu Reece’s class at Bernard Campbell Middle School, seventh-graders in Joel Staponski’s class at Pleasant Lea Middle School and students in Ashlee Smith’s science class at Summit Christian Academy. Each school is receiving $100 to be used for health and wellness.

Through the contest, teachers helped students think critically about how their surroundings — walking trails or broken sidewalks, safe playgrounds or blighted lots, schoolyard gardens or fast food restaurants — affect their health. Third- through eighth-grade students from six counties in the metro area were invited to participate.

Photos submitted by the Bernard Campbell students depicted a proposal to support healthy incentives throughout the school. “Rather than candy/doughnut incentives, the group of students proposed a plan to install a school vending machine that contained items from our Mustang Garage school store,” Reece said. Under the proposal, students could earn tokens instead of junk food. The tokens could then be used in a machine for T-shirts, earbuds and other healthy items.

The Pleasant Lea healthy photos included playgrounds, crosswalks, sidewalks, Lee’s Summit Farmers’ Market and Sprouts. Photos illustrating items that hinder health included old, cracked sidewalks, streets without sidewalks and fast food restaurants.

KC Healthy Kids is a nonprofit that rallies the people to improve access to affordable fresh food and safe places to walk and play in their communities. The awards were presented March 2 during the Champions for Health youth summit, an all-day conference where 200 students learned to speak out for healthier food in schools, walkable communities, urban farms and gardens, and other amenities that promote health and wellness.