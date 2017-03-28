Info at your fingertips

If you want to know more about statistics and student achievement in the Lee’s Summit School District, you can find it online at the district’s quick-reference dashboard.

The dashboard, which features interactive numerical displays and graphs, is available at http://dashboard.lsr7.org/. It features six screens – student achievement, student data, human resources, finance, support services and community involvement. Examples of information are ACT college-entrance scores, graduation rates, district enrollment, cost-per-pupil comparisons and student technology.

The dashboard was recommended several years ago by the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan Team, a broad-based group that helps develop the district’s five-year strategic plan.