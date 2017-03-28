Info at your fingertips

March 28, 2017 

If you want to know more about statistics and student achievement in the Lee’s Summit School District, you can find it online at the district’s quick-reference dashboard.

The dashboard, which features interactive numerical displays and graphs, is available at http://dashboard.lsr7.org/. It features six screens – student achievement, student data, human resources, finance, support services and community involvement. Examples of information are ACT college-entrance scores, graduation rates, district enrollment, cost-per-pupil comparisons and student technology.

The dashboard was recommended several years ago by the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan Team, a broad-based group that helps develop the district’s five-year strategic plan.

