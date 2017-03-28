Fire at Lee’s Summit four-plex displaces five people, heavily damages two units

A fire late Monday damaged two units of a Lee’s Summit four-plex, displacing five people.

The fire was reported about 11:45 p.m. at a two-story four-plex at 803 N.E. Ridgeview Drive. The caller reported fire coming from a bottom unit, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from two units.

As firefighters attacked the blaze, additional crews helped evacuate the other units of the building.

Firefighters knocked down the flames shortly after midnight. A search of the two units showed they were unoccupied. The fire was out by 12:30 a.m.

The fire appears to have started on a ground floor unit and spread to the unit above and into the attic. The two units sustained significant fire damage.

The other two units sustained varying amounts of smoke and heat damage.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating the cause of the fire. The American Red Cross was assisting five people displaced by the fire.

