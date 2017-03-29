Lee’s Summit will have three in All-Star games

Lee’s Summit will have three players on the Missouri boys and girls teams in the 20th annual Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.

Aaliyah Johnson of Lee’s Summit North and Paige Elston of Lee’s Summit were selected to play for the Missouri girls All-Stars, and Elijah Childs of Lee’s Summit West will be on the Missouri boys team in two Kansas vs. Missouri games April 7 at Shawnee Mission South High School. The girls game tips off at 6 p.m., followed by the boys game at 7:30

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward, averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds a game for North, which finished 24-1 and went undefeated in the Suburban Gold Conference. She finished her Bronco career with 1,119 points, tied for fourth in the program’s history.

Elston, a 5-6 point guard, averaged 11 points a game for Lee’s Summit, which finished 16-14 and reached the final of the Class 5 state tournament. Joining her and Johnson on the Missouri girls team are Alex Berger of Park Hill, Bri Burns of William Chrisman, Whitney Clampitt of Chillicothe, Tiffany Davenport of Blue Springs South, Ashley Dotson of St. Joseph Lafayette, Josie Fortney of East Buchanan, Breon Gunnels of Southeast, Jaelyn Haggard of St. Joseph Central, Abby Hipp of St. Pius X, Courtnie Lewis of Belton, Trace Mosby of Smithville, Claire Rose of Grain Valley and Morgan Smith of Park Hill.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds a game in leading West to a 26-3 record and runner-up finish in the Class 5 state tournament. Joining him on the Missouri boys squad are Clayton Adams of Liberty, Matt Austin of St. Joseph Central, Jaiden Bristol of St. Joseph Central, Isaiah Burton of Raytown, Deng Ding of North Kansas City, Steven Dulley of Lincoln Prep, Jacob Gilyard of Barstow, Cody Glenn of Lawson, Franck Kamgain of Center, Tyree King of Blue Springs, Curtis Lewis II of Pembroke Hill, Arinze Mgbemena of O’Hara, Dru Smith of Park Hill, and Saxton Thuston of St. Joseph Benton.

Adam Jones of Blue Springs will coach the boys team. Randy Draper of Grain Valley will coach the girls team with Lee’s Summit North coach Tricia Lillygren serving as one of his assistants.

Tickets will be sold at the door only on the day of the event. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. The admission price includes both games.