Titans’ Childs a finalist for DiRenna Award

Elijah Childs of Lee’s Summit West has been selected as one of five boys finalists for the DiRenna Award.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds a game this season for West, which finished 26-3 and placed second in the Class 5 state tournament. Over his high school career he set the school record for blocks an scored more than 1,000 points. Childs was also selected the Suburban Gold Conference Player of the Year the past two seasons. He will play at Bradley University next season.

Joining Childs as boys finalists are Mitchell Ballock of Eudora, Kan., Tyler Geiman of Blue Valley, Jacob Gilyard of Barstow, and Darien Jackson of Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest.

Finalists for the girls award are Hunter Bentley of Bishop Miege, Abby Hipp of St. Pius X, Courtnie Lewis of Belton, Terrion Moore of Leavenworth, Kan., and Sydney Wilson of Olathe East.

The DiRenna winners will be announced during the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Awards Show April 6 at the Ritz Charles in Overland Park. The ceremony will also honor the finalists and the members of the Missouri and Kansas teams selected to play in the annual GKCBA All-Star Game the next night at Shawnee Mission South.

Now in its 63rd year, the DiRenna Award is given annually to the most outstanding male and female high school basketball player in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. The award is named for Dr. James A. DiRenna, a well-known surgeon, teacher and hospital developer. The girls award started in 1997.

Blake Spellman of Lee’s Summit was co-winner of last year’s boys award with Jeriah Horne of Barstow. Morgan Fleming of Liberty won the girls award.