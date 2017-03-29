Golfers brave the elements in Klint Andrews tournament

High school golfers from 21 teams didn’t let a little wind and rain bother them Monday afternoon. It certainly didn’t keep Jackson Eaton of Lee’s Summit from having a good day.

Eaton overcame the wet and chilly conditions to shoot a 6-over par 78 and place third in the Klint Andrews Invitational tournament at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course on Longview Lake.

Eaton placed highest among golfers from the three Lee’s Summit teams but he was one of three to shoot a 78. James O’Connor and Parker Jones of Lee’s Summit West placed fourth and fifth behind Eaton at 78. Jackson McGuire placed ninth with a 79 and Michael Worth of Lee’s Summit North took 10th with an 80.

The three city schools were also close together in the team standings. North tied for third with Liberty North with a 336, while Lee’s Summit and West tied for fifth with Liberty one stroke back at 337.

Besides Worth’s 80, North’s team total included an 84 from Kohlin Hicks and 86s from Nathan Shull and Michael Foster. Brock Witmer came in at 93 for the Broncos.

Lee’s Summit also had an 86 from Connor Johnston and a 94 from Ryan Mehrer to go with Eaton’s and McGuire’s rounds. Alex Waisner shot a 98 for the Tigers.

West’s Logan Dahmer shot an 88 and Charlie Russell had a 93 as part of the Titans’ team total. Zac Kavanaugh finished with a 110.

Rockhurst dominated the team competition with a 318, 16 strokes better than runner-up Columbia Battle. Sam Parrott of Liberty took medalist honors with a 4-over 76.