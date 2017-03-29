Summit Christian continues early-season roll with two more wins

Summit Christian Academy is starting the baseball season on a roll.

The Eagles’ hot start continued Tuesday with a 10-0 five-inning victory over Concordia St. Paul’s Lutheran at SCA. The win continued a 4-0 start for the Eagles who outscored their opponents 54-3 over their first four games.

David Becerra led SCA’s win over St. Paul’s with five RBIs on two hits. Becerra hit a two-run double during the Eagles’ four-run second inning and an RBI-single in the third. Matthew McWilliams hit a two-run double to spark a four-run first and added a triple in the fourth. The Eagles also got three runs apiece from Brady Garmon and Russell Cook.

Will Finch picked up the win by holding St. Paul’s to one hit and a walk while striking out six over three innings. Aidan Satterfield gave up one hit over the last two innings.

SCA’s early string also includes a 14-0 victory over Kansas City East Christian on March 23. Luke Moehle went three for three and drove in six runs for the Eagles, four of them on a grand slam in the second inning. Eli Rash homered and drove in four runs and McWilliams also homered and drove in two runs for the Eagles.

TIGERS HOT, TOO: Lee’s Summit also got off to a 4-0 start after beating Maryville 6-2 March 23 in Maryville. The Tigers scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie, two of them on a double by Austin Polina.

Ben Lock also drove in two runs for Lee’s Summit while Grant Baird and Jason Kostelnick had two hits apiece. Dalen Blair picked up the win in relief by holding Maryville to one run and three hits over the final three innings.