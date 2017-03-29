Broncos open MOKAN tourney with 4-0 victory

Alexis Mitchell scored two goals to lead Lee’s Summit North to a 4-0 victory over Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest in the opening round of the MOKAN tournament Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

Mitchell put North on the board in the first half when she got on the end of a cross by Keelie Fothergill and drove the ball past the goalkeeper. She scored her second goal a few minutes later by taking a pass from Cara Panarisi at the top of the box, faking the defender and finishing her opportunity past the goalie.

Fothergill extended North’s lead late in the first half when she hit a one-time shot that floated over the head of the goalie after a save on a shot by the Broncos. Kaylie Rock finished the scoring with a goal in the second half.

"In the first half we came out and played much more comfortable and confident than our first two matches," North coach Ryan Kelley said. "We established momentum with good possession through the midfield that helped us create several scoring chances."

Goalkeeper Sarah Peters earned her first shutout of the season for the Broncos, who improved to 3-0 on the season.

SCA CUP: Summit Christian opened play in the SCA Cup with a 6-3 victory Monday against Lincoln Prep. Kassi Ginther scored five goals and Avery Brooks had one goal for the Eagles.

SCA, 3-0, played KC Lutheran on Tuesday. The championship, third-place and fifth-place matches are scheduled for Thursday at SCA.