Summit Park to be renovated after demolition of shelter

The shelter at Summit Park will soon be demolished as part of a long-term plan for renovations of that park in Lee’s Summit.

The shelter has deterioration that makes it unsafe, said Tom Lovell, parks administrator, and there are reasons to go ahead with demolition instead of repairs.

“We don’t want the facility to sit out there all summer with people all over it,” Lovell said.

For the interim, there will be green space between the parking lot and tennis courts, but within a few years, the department wants to do a complete makeover of the park at 451 N.W. Blue Parkway. Jackson County Parks and Recreation donated the 6.5-acre site to the city in 1976. It currently has the picnic shelter with tables, one baseball diamond, three lighted tennis courts, one multipurpose field, a playground, a restroom and four lighted horseshoe courts.

Steve Casey, superintendent of park development and construction, said playground equipment is due for an upgrade and other amenities also need work, such as resurfacing tennis courts. It is a park that the department wants to return to its prime.

“It has good visibility and access,” Casey said, adding that the department has “a whole laundry list” of things they’d like to do to the park.

The problems with the structure were found in September during a routine inspection, Casey said in his report. Excessive cracks and settling were found in the shelter’s concrete floor.

The department contacted Hollis + Miller Architects for a structural analysis of the shelter, and the firm determined the settling was caused by deterioration of a steel beam located underneath the slab. The engineers said it’s not safe for occupancy. The firm offered two options: repair or demolish.

The Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously March 22 to spend $45,000 on razing the structure and on a master plan for replacing the shelter, resurfacing tennis courts, possibly adding pickleball courts and a new baseball in-field with backstop.

Casey said that the park renovation would be financed by the renewed parks sales tax, which is expected to raise about $52 million over the next 15 years. The park renovation is expected to cost $500,000 to $600,000, he said.

Lovell said the shelter had been popular in the region as a rental facility, but wasn’t frequently used by Lee’s Summit residents for that purpose. He said there are other park shelters available for the rentals.

“I don’t think we want to get into tents or anything like that,” Lovell said, referring to whether the department should look for an alternative to allow groups to have a shelter at Summit Park.

Steve Hardin, park board member, said photos shared with the park board show how serious the damage had become.

“These pictures say (the demolition) has to be done,” Hardin said. “Let’s have them available because the old timers will look at the park and won’t like it being torn down, but it has to be done.”

In other business, Lovell read his resignation letter to the board, completing his announced retirement that is effective April 3.