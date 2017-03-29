Weinermobile stops at new Wal-Mart in south Lee’s Summit

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.comMarch 29, 2017 

The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made three stops in the Kansas City area last weekend, including a visit to a new Wal-Mart Supercenter which opened earlier this month at 3410 SW Market St. in Lee’s Summit.

The bright 27-foot-long hot dog had several children saying, “Cheesy weenies” as families captured photos outside (and inside) the vehicle. Seventeen-month-old Jackson Sanstra, from Buckner, was one of several children to curiously walk around the the Wienermobile and sit down on the red and yellow seats with his grandmother. Cooper said she had been visiting her grandson for the weekend and met another family member at the new Wal-Mart store.

The Wienermobile also stopped at other Wal-Mart stores in Lee’s Summit and Independence.

According to the Oscar Mayer Company, the Wienermobile has visited all 50 states in the country and weighs 14,050 pounds (that’s equivalent to 140,500 hot dogs). The vehicle, a 2011 model, has driven more than 185,000 miles.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service