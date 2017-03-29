Weinermobile stops at new Wal-Mart in south Lee’s Summit

The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile made three stops in the Kansas City area last weekend, including a visit to a new Wal-Mart Supercenter which opened earlier this month at 3410 SW Market St. in Lee’s Summit.

The bright 27-foot-long hot dog had several children saying, “Cheesy weenies” as families captured photos outside (and inside) the vehicle. Seventeen-month-old Jackson Sanstra, from Buckner, was one of several children to curiously walk around the the Wienermobile and sit down on the red and yellow seats with his grandmother. Cooper said she had been visiting her grandson for the weekend and met another family member at the new Wal-Mart store.

The Wienermobile also stopped at other Wal-Mart stores in Lee’s Summit and Independence.

According to the Oscar Mayer Company, the Wienermobile has visited all 50 states in the country and weighs 14,050 pounds (that’s equivalent to 140,500 hot dogs). The vehicle, a 2011 model, has driven more than 185,000 miles.