Broncos reach MOKAN tournament final

Lee’s Summit North advanced to the championship match of the MOKAN girls soccer tournament with a 4-0 victory over St. James Academy Wednesday at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park.

Alexis Mitchell, Kaylie Rock, Cara Panarisi and Keelie Fothergill scored for North, which led 3-0 by halftime. Rock and Keely Adams both had assists.

Mitchell scored North’s first goal in the second minute when she got on the end of a ball played through by Rock and tucked it into the far corner. Rock knocked a ball home during a scramble in front of the goal for the Broncos’ second goal, and Panarisi scored off a shot from just outside the top of the box before halftime.

“We came out in the first half and wanted to get control of the match,” North coach Ryan Kelley said.

North made it 4-0 when Fothergill won a ball from the St. James defense and curled a shot into the net from well outside the box. The Broncos’ defense took it from there, helping goalkeeper Sarah Peters earn her second shutout.

North reached the semifinals with a 4-0 victory over Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest Monday in the opening round.

Mitchell put North on the board in the first half when she got on the end of a cross by Fothergill and drove the ball past the goalkeeper. She scored her second goal a few minutes later by taking a pass from Panarisi at the top of the box, faking the defender and finishing her opportunity past the goalie.

Fothergill extended North’s lead late in the first half when she hit a one-time shot that floated over the head of the goalie after a save on a shot by the Broncos. Rock finished the scoring with a goal in the second half.

“In the first half we came out and played much more comfortable and confident than our first two matches,” Kelley said. “We established momentum with good possession through the midfield that helped us create several scoring chances.”

North, 4-0, will play for the tournaement championship at 1 p.m. Saturday.

SCA CUP: Summit Christian Academy reached the final of the SCA Cup with a 7-0 victory over Kansas City Lutheran Tuesday at SCA.

Kassi Ginther scored five goals to lead the Eagles, who also got goals from Alyssa Pemberton and Carmen Fanning.

Summit Christian opened the tournament with a 6-3 victory Monday against Lincoln Prep. Ginther scored five goals and Avery Brooks had one goal for the Eagles.