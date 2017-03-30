Vote ‘yes’ on CIP, Charter

Someone asked me recently what victory would look like regarding the April 4 ballot of 12 Charter Amendments.

All of them approved? Half or more pass?

My response: That people get out and vote.

While I am personally supporting passage of all 12 Charter Amendment questions on the ballot – and with full disclosure noting I was one of the 12 Charter Commission members appointed to the review team – it is my most sincere feeling that the best possible outcome is that Lee’s Summit voters get out and vote on April 4.

Surely, with the magnitude of this election, that must happen. We are compelled in every way to throttle the old 9-10 percent voter turnout standards we see in most April elections.

Twenty percent? Maybe even 25? Anything is possible with this election — one that includes 10 active school board candidates, a vote to renew the half-cent tax for our Community Improvement Program, and the Charter Amendments.

Citizens have every possible reason to get out and be counted April 4.

My answer might have surprised this individual. But what I pointed out then — and should be pointed out at every turn — is that the Charter Commission wasn’t meant to influence public policy or given a task that could remotely benefit a single one of them.

The marching orders of this and every 10-year Charter Commission is written into the Charter: to review and make recommendations – if any – to the voters of Lee’s Summit.

The voters have the ultimate say on every proposed Charter Amendment and have – per the Charter – since this process was started in 1997.

The beauty of the City Charter, a document that should very much be regarded as our constitution, is that is rises above personalities and politics and truly gives every citizen a voice as to its direction.

I know firsthand the diligent and responsible work that went into the year-long process of reviewing, dissecting and understanding of how our charter reads and balancing that among in what ways Lee’s Summit has changed since it was last reviewed and voted on in 2007.

Our April 4 ballot features a question with gigantic future implications for Lee’s Summit as well – Question A. The renewal of the CIP sales tax will open the door for much-needed street, curb, road and other transportation and stormwater improvements city-wide.

Sidewalk gaps, trailheads and downtown parking also get a nod – all three of them key to residents when discussing ease of moving about downtown and quality of life.

The school board election will no doubt drive many people to the polls this Tuesday.

Those exercising that most precious right will have an opportunity to not only seat three brand new members of that board, but to make decisions that will better our city and acknowledge that we need to continue to look at leaving Lee’s Summit a better place for our children and future residents.

Yes votes all around will be the first step to accomplishing just that.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .