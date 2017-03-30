Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistMarch 30, 2017 

he asked

how are

you

i

replied

sad

his

response

oh i am

sorry

what is

so wrong

about

being

sad

isnt it

a perfectly

healthy

response

to some

experiences

why then

treat it

almost

as an

illness

from

which

to recover

arent

tears

normal

following

a last big

ballgame

loss

the player

free

to say

it hurts

imagine

walking

away

from a

fresh grave

and

given only

six months

to get

over it

move on

low

tolerance

for

sadness

may be

an

emotional

flaw

sometimes

i dont

feel

much

of anything

are feelings

required

in order

to function

asked if she

loves me

her reply

im cooking

dinner

for you

arent i

to my

surprise

it tasted

very good

had a

friend

who left

when

finding

the salt

shaker

empty

had been

planning

to go

simply

needed

a reason

for feeling

angry

why did

the great

evolver

steal

our

tails

we

needed

them

to wag

so others

would

know

we were

happy

helpful

also

when

swinging

from trees

if this

reads

like

stream

of

consciousness

lets just

swim

together

i have

given up

advice

on how

you

should

feel

h.

