he asked
how are
you
i
replied
sad
his
response
oh i am
sorry
what is
so wrong
about
being
sad
isnt it
a perfectly
healthy
response
to some
experiences
why then
treat it
almost
as an
illness
from
which
to recover
arent
tears
normal
following
a last big
ballgame
loss
the player
free
to say
it hurts
imagine
walking
away
from a
fresh grave
and
given only
six months
to get
over it
move on
low
tolerance
for
sadness
may be
an
emotional
flaw
sometimes
i dont
feel
much
of anything
are feelings
required
in order
to function
asked if she
loves me
her reply
im cooking
dinner
for you
arent i
to my
surprise
it tasted
very good
had a
friend
who left
when
finding
the salt
shaker
empty
had been
planning
to go
simply
needed
a reason
for feeling
angry
why did
the great
evolver
steal
our
tails
we
needed
them
to wag
so others
would
know
we were
happy
helpful
also
when
swinging
from trees
if this
reads
like
stream
of
consciousness
lets just
swim
together
i have
given up
advice
on how
you
should
feel
h.