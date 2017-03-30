The fragrance is head-turning

The aroma filled the room when my wife sprayed her perfume each morning, as she would get ready for her day. The smell would change the very atmosphere in the room and catch my attention every time she walked by. There was just something special about her fragrance that represents more than just a good aroma.

It represented her and who she was. That daily routine never seems to get old.

It reminds me of the story in Mark 14:3-9, where we are introduced to the women in Bethany who ministered before Jesus. We read in verse three she, “came having an alabaster flask of very costly oil of spikenard. Then she broke the flask and poured it on His head.”

This caused an outcry of disapproval and disgust from some who thought it should have been sold and the money given to the poor. Yet, someone else’s head turned also.

Before we judge this as a menial disagreement about some cheap perfume being wasted, let’s look a little bit closer.

This wasn’t a story of a bad practical joke that had gone bad, but was a sacrificial act with a much deeper meaning.

This women we know as Mary of Bethany who we also read about in Luke 10:42 as well as in Mark. She had an Alabaster box filled with a costly fragrance valued at a year’s wage. This wasn’t just any perfume but more of an heirloom that had probably been given and added to over time. It was much like a hope chest that is given to a daughter and then filled over time with things that would be useful for her future. It represented her past, present and future!

So in essence she was giving her past and present successes and failures, as well as her future hopes and dreams to Jesus. She wasn’t pouring out just a perfume but her life.

The aroma that filled the room moved Jesus’ heart. It was much more than a temporary fragrance, but was her life’s incense that came before the one who would give his life as a sacrifice for her and the world. Jesus took notice, standing up for her and declaring that this would be a memorial to her throughout history. Mary was standing before and ministering to Jesus.

Mary’s actions were representative of what the Levites were separated to do before God. It says they were chosen to “stand before” and “minister” to the Lord. The phrase to “stand before” means to remain and present oneself and the word “minister” means to serve. So the Levites were called to stand in the Lord’s presence and serve him. Mary was doing that very thing herself. She was standing in his presence and serving him. This was a priestly function that she was attending to do unto Jesus who would soon be our sacrificial lamb and High Priest.

Jesus said in Luke 10:42 concerning Mary’s devotion; it’s the one thing needed, it’s good, it must be chosen, and it will not be taken from her. She sat at his feet listening to his every word.

Because Jesus is now our high priest in heaven and the veil that kept us from his presence has been rend, we can now come boldly before the Lord. We are to follow Mary’s example and minister before the Lord. It’s a fragrance of beauty that will turn his head and catch his attention. We’re called to minister before him.

Visit Bill Virgin’s blog at www.billvirgin.com. He is a speaker, author of several books and pastor. Bill and his wife Laurie pastor Life Christian Center and have four daughters. He has a doctorate of theology.