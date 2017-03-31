Lake Lotawana mayoral candidate forced to withdraw

Lake Lotawana is down to one candidate for mayor, barring a successful write-in campaign, even if there are two candidates’ names on the ballot for April 4.

Scott Miles was opposed by Thomas O. Strannigan for mayor, until Strannigan agreed last week to withdraw as a candidate.

His criminal record became public when it was brought to the attention of city officials, who researched how to handle the issue. Missouri state statutes forbid someone convicted or pleading guilty to a felony from being eligible to hold office.

A background check of Strannigan shows he pleaded guilty in 1997 to charges of distributing controlled substances near schools. Strannigan was put on probation. The case is now a closed record, said an official with Jackson County Circuit Court, so no details would be released by the court.

Christine Bushyhead, city attorney for Lake Lotawana, said when it came to the city’s attention, she researched how the issue should be handled.

While city officials take applications from people running for office and affidavits that they’ve paid taxes, they are not required to make criminal background checks of candidates.

“It’s clear that it’s not in the city clerk’s authority,” Bushyhead said.

The Lake Lotawana Police Department made an investigation and the information was presented to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, she said.

Bushyhead said she was not certain whether having a record expunged after serving probation created a legal door for a convicted felon to be a candidate. If Strannigan should win the election and attempt to take office despite announcing he was withdrawing, Bushyhead said, the prosecutor would still have the option of filing suit to remove Strannigan from office.

A similar situation came up in the 2016 Lee’s Summit municipal election. In that case, the candidate’s name was still on the ballot, but the election board did not release any vote count for him, following a judge’s order.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office released this statement March 24:

“After negotiations with our office, Mr. Strannigan has agreed to withdraw as a candidate for office. We had informed him we would file a quo warranto action due to concern that his qualifications as a candidate were not in order.”

The Jackson County Election Board this week is seeking a court order that would require a notice to be posted at the polls that Strannigan is not eligible to hold the office and has withdrawn from the race. It is also asking that votes for Strannigan not be disclosed or tabulated, she said.

Neither Strannigan nor Miles responded to requests for their comments.