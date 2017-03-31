Big Truck Night kicks off Work Zone Awareness Week

Big trucks show starts work zone awareness

The Missouri Department of Transportation is holding its 10th annual Big Truck Night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 3, at its district office, 600 N.E. Colbern Road. The free event, open to the public, kicks off Work Zone Awareness Week which runs April 3 to 7.

MoDOT wants to remind motorists to slow down, put their phone down and pay attention as they drive past work zones. Not all work zones look alike. Work zones can be moving operations, such as striping, patching or mowing. They can also be short-term, temporary lane closures to make quick repairs or remove debris from the roadway.

Driver inattention was the number one cause of work zone crashes last year. The average text takes five seconds to read. Traveling at 55 mph, you will travel more than the length of a football field —blindfolded. MoDOT’s maintenance operations move as slowly as 10 mph, and if a driver isn’t paying attention, the vehicle will come up on the closed lane very quickly.

In 2016 seven people were killed in work zone crashes on state system routes and an additional one on the local system.

“You are driving 2 tons of steel. It’s hard to do more than one thing at a time so focus on the road,” said MoDOT Chief Engineer Ed Hassinger. “Put your phone down and make work zones no phone zones.”

Lions Club District 26M5 awards senior members

Lion Ken Burnett of the Lee’s Summit Lions Club was presented a Certificate of Distinction by Lions Club President Lion Shane McCray.

The certificate was generated by Lion District Governor Alcy and signed by District Governor Patricia Malkmus-Esponza and awarded to Lions in the district for attaining the age of 90 or more year, who had served for many years at Lions International and the Missouri Lions Clubs.

Burnett has been serving Lions for over 56 years and is 92 years old. He transferred into Lee’s Summit club in 1994 from the League City, Texas Lion Club. He was president of that Club from 1970 to 1971, has been secretary four years, and has served on the board of directors. Burnett was an electrical engineer for General Electric prior to retirement and resides at John Knox Village.

Lions Club donates to Oak Grove Lions Club Disaster Fund

Lee’s Summit Lions Club President Shane McCray and Club Treasure Kirby Vanatta met with Oak Grove Lions Club President Beth Fulks at the Broadway Café in Oak Grove March 17 to present her a check for disaster relief.

The money will be distributed by the club to those in need in the community as determined by the club.

Tip-A-Cop

Lee’s Summit Police Department members will be serving guests at Habanero’s from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to raise money for Missouri Special Olympics. The annual “Tip-a-Cop” fundraiser gives 100 percent of tips and donationsto the Olympiads and their events. Habenero’s is at 1008 SE Blue Parkway. There will be a raffle of a 43-inch television and picture taking with characters, two Minions from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Star Wars characters from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. along with a Star Wars X Wing Fighter.