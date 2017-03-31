Titans getting it done with younger talent

Lee’s Summit West is not the senior-laden team that rolled to the state baseball tournament last year. But that doesn’t Titans coach Jay Meyer is lacking for talent.

The Titans are decidedly younger, and only two everyday players are back from that 24-11 team. But the youngsters he has can play. They proved that point on a chilly Tuesday afternoon during a walkoff 3-2 win over Raymore-Peculiar in their home opener.

“It’s nice to have quality, talented young men that are very coachable that have a good work ethic and are quick learners,” Meyer said. “That’s always any coach’s dream when you’ve got to replace key positions is to have guys who can do that stuff.”

Meyer has to replace a core group of 10 seniors that caught fire in the postseason and led the Titans to a third-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament. All of them are now playing college ball, some at Division-I schools. Other than Ben McLain, a senior center fielder who has signed with Arkansas, and Cole Taylor, a senior who started at third base last year but will spend more time on the mound this season, the Titans have little in the way of experienced players.

“They were the only every day guys from last year’s squad,” Meyer said. “There were several returnees, but they were platooners or backups or bullpenners.”

West’s starting lineup against Ray-Pec included two freshmen – left fielder Sammy Cooper and shortstop Griffin Henry – and a sophomore, right fielder Jake Grauberger. Left-hander C.C. Crain, another sophomore, came in to relieve Taylor in the fourth inning.

“They all come from quality baseball backgrounds,” Meyer said. “They’re all familiar with how we do stuff. It’s just nerves. It’s early and they’re all still battling for playing time.”

The nerves showed in three errors, one of which accounted for both Ray-Pec runs and gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead in the second. With two out, David Thompson reached on a fielder’s choice, Ashton Paith singled up the middle. After both advanced on a wild pitch, Trent Mitchell hit a ball to the shortstop for what appeared to be the inning-ending out. But the throw sailed wide of first base, and Thompson and Mitchell scored as the Titans chased down the ball.

The miscue came after West had taken a 1-0 lead when McLain walked and came around to score on back-to-back singles by Grauberger and Taylor. The Titans tied it in the bottom of the second when Henry led off the inning with a single and scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded.

Ray-Pec had an opportunity to break the tie in the sixth when Grant Simpson reached on an error to lead off the inning and Thompson bunted him over to second. But it ended when Paith hit the ball back to Crain, who threw from the mound to third after Simpson broke from second base. Crain entered the game in the fourth because Meyer didn’t want Taylor to go more than three innings in his first outing.

Cole was on a short leash,” Meyer said. “When one of your main position players is also one of your main arms, you don’t want to really stretch him out.”

Taylor remained in the game and delivered the walkoff blow. Brad Demo singled leading off the seventh, McLain drew an intentional walk and Grauberger singled to load the bases, and Taylor delivered a fly ball to right plenty deep enough to score Demo.

“That was a great team win,” Meyer said. “We got (Demo) on, we took advantage and got him over, and Cole Taylor just does his job. That’s on, over, in; that’s our offensive approach and that’s great.”

The victory continued a 4-0 start for West, which included 3-0 run to win a rain-shortened tournament in Union City, Tenn. As the new faces start to settle in, Meyer expects the winning to continue.

“We’ve gotten to see a lot of good stuff so far, but like any team we’re still sorting some things out,” Meyer said.