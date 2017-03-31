Titans put firepower on display in season opener

No, Lee’s Summit West girls soccer coach Shaun Owens doesn’t expect double-digit goal totals in every match. But does expect the Titans to put the ball in the net a lot this season.

The Titans displayed their ability to do that in a big way Tuesday in their season opener against Raymore-Peculiar. West scored two goals in the first half and erupted for nine in the second half in an 11-1 rout at Titans Stadium.

“I think that’s going to be our strength,” Owens said. “We lost a little bit of defense last year. I think we’re going to be solid defensively but we gained a lot of attacking players this year.”

West already had back proven scorers in junior forward Kassidy Newsom, who topped 20 goals last season, and senior midfielder Jillian Leetch, who had 10 goals and as many assists. Newsom scored twice during the second half onslaught, and Leetch scored one in the first half.

The Titans added to that firepower sophomore Layne Thompson, who sat out last season with an injury, and freshman midfielder Taylor Reid. Thompson’s goal put West up 10 and ended the game with 2 minutes to play in the second half. Reid, who scored four goals in the junior varsity contest before the varsity match, scored the Titans’ first goal and added another in the second half.

“We’re excited to see what she can do,” Owens said. “She fit in well with the older girls.”

Reid proved that when Carsyn Overin delivered a through ball from midfield to Reid in the middle of the 18-yard box which Reid knocked in for the Titans’ first goal. That goal didn’t come until 34 minutes into a first half in which the Titans dominated play but failed to convert on numerous opportunities.

“I think we were just so excited for our first game and they (the Titans) were frustrated,” Owens said. “We spent a lot of time in their goal box. At halftime we talked about it, and they settled in and played well.”

Ray-Pec saw few opportunities until Panthers forward Morgan Houston knocked in a shot off a through ball from Kennedy Orlick for an equalizer with two minutes left in the half.

West took the lead back less than a minute later when a long shot by Leetch found the far post. The Titans scored again two minutes into the second half when Kara Privitera hopped on a ball misplayed by the Panthers’ defenders in front of their goal.

And the floodgates opened.

“I think that’s what really got our team fired up because they realized that we can score quickly,” Owens said. “Last year we struggled to do that.”

Newsom scored the next two goals, and Ashley Mathis followed with a shot set up with an assist from Thompson. Grace Heenan started a hat trick with the next goal, which she finished with two straight goals after Reid put in a 30-yard blast after faking out a Ray-Pec defender.

West didn’t find it as easy to score the next night in a 2-1 loss at Blue Springs South. Heenan scored off an assist from Leetch late in the second half for a 1-1 tie and the Jaguars got the game-winner in the last four minutes of match.

Still, Owens believes the Titans are in store for plenty of high-scoring nights.

“If everything goes the way it’s supposed to, I think it’s going to be a fun season,” Owens said.