Tigers’ Lock selected to Class 5 All-State girls team

Lee’s Summit junior Claire Lock is one of three girls from the city’s high schools selected to the Class 5 All-State team by the by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.

Lock, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, averaged a team-leading 13.9 points per game for the 16-14 Tigers, who ended the regular season with a losing record but reached the Class 5 state tournament championship game. She was also selected to the Suburban Gold All-Conference team.

Also making the team were Lee’s Summit North sisters Aaliyah and Aiyana Johnson, who led the Broncos to a 24-1 record and an undefeated conference season. Aaliyah Johnson, a 6-2 senior, and Aiyana Johnson a 6-2 junior, were also All-Conference selections.

Other Kansas City area players to make the girls team were Belton senior Courtnie Lewis and North Kansas City sophomore Chandler Prater.

Lee’s Summit West senior Elijah Childs was selected to the Class 5 All-State boys team.

Childs, a 6-foot-8 forward, averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds a game this season for West, which finished 26-3 and placed second in the Class 5 state tournament. Announced recently as one of five finalists for the DiRenna Award, Childs set the school record for blocks and scored more than 1,000 points during his Titan career. Childs was also selected the Suburban Gold Conference Player of the Year the past two seasons. He will play at Bradley University next season.

Childs was one of five All-Class 5 players selected from the Kansas City area. Joining him are Oak Park junior Ochai Agbasi, Liberty junior Jalen Lewis and Park Hill South sophomore Lamel Robinson.

ALL-ACADEMIC: Casey Cunningham of Lee’s Summit West and Jordan Jennings of Lee’s Summit North both made the MBCA’s All-Academic Girls State Team. All-Academic Team candidates are nominated by their coaches and must have a 27 composite ACT or 1,920 composite SAT score and a 3.25 or higher grade-point average.