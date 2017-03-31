Summit Christian Academy selects Berck to take over football program

Summit Christian Academy has hired Todd Berck to become the second football coach in the school’s history.

Berck comes to SCA from Francis Howell Central High School in St. Charles, Mo., where he has spent the last 15 years as a football coach, teacher and dean of students at the Class 6 school. Prior to that, Berck served as an assistant football coach at Southwest Baptist University and a head football coach at Mexico High School and St. James High School in Missouri.

Berck, who has specialist and master’s degrees in educational administration as well as a bachelor’s degree in math, will also be joining the SCA faculty.

Berck and his wife, Becky, have been married 27 years and have three children - Allison (24), Mary Kate (21), and Jackson (18).

Berck replaces Dalton Vann, who started the SCA football program five years ago. In his final season, SCA finished 11-2, won the Crossroads Conference title for the second straight year, the Class 2 District 7 title and advanced to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. SCA won 21 of its last 25 games under Vann, and he leaves with a 27-17 record over four varsity seasons.

Vann, who spent nine seasons as a coach and teacher at SCA, announced last January that he was stepping down and leaving the school to work with inner-city youth.