Kindergarten Roundup gets jump on school year

Children bound for kindergarten next fall got an early glimpse of schools, meeting teachers, and checking out classrooms and school buses during the Lee’s Summit School District’s Kindergarten Roundup.

Mason Elementary School Principal Beth Ratty said that letting new students take a short ride on the bus, see their classrooms and meet teachers can ease anxiety of young pupils and parents so the transition of starting school in the fall is easier. At all the elementary buildings, parents could learn about before and after school programs, school policies and meet the principals and teachers.

Also, the early registration helps the district get some idea how many kindergartners to expect next fall, said Underwood Elementary Principal Anna McGraw. The next event planned for new pupils is a screening, where they’ll show their skills in cutting with scissors, what numbers and letters they know and other skills. The districts screenings will be May 9 to 11.

Hannah Montgomery wanted to know if a screening was used to separate children into classes, and if her twin boys Roman and Eli Gasper, could be kept in the same class at Mason Elementary School. Teachers told her she could make that request. She said the event was useful to get prepared for the twins entering school.

“We don’t use screening to separate the students into classes. They’re all mixed together; we just want to have an idea where they are (in skills) to help us plan,” said kindergarten teacher Courtney Bolton.

Members of schools’ student councils and parents from PTA helped with giving out goodies and taking the families on tours of the school.

For more information on registration go to: www.lsr7.org/parents/enroll/kindergarten-registration/