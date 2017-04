Lee’s Summit police weekly crime report

District 1

NE BASSWOOD CT, 100 block, March 30, 5:00 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection

NE CORAL CIR, 5900 block, March 30, 6:57 PM, Domestic Assault

NE MAYBROOK RD, 6600 block, April 01, 12:45 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE BEACH RD, 3900 block, April 01, 11:26 AM, Assault

NE DICK HOWSER CT, 600 block, April 02, 12:40 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NE DICK HOWSER CT, 600 block, April 02, 12:40 AM, Domestic Assault

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, 800 block, April 02, 2:54 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD, 800 block, April 02, 2:54 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 2

NE COUNTRY LN, 1100 block, March 29, 10:00 AM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE RIDGEVIEW DR & NE DEERBROOK TER, March 31, 5:53 PM, Runaway

District 3

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, March 27, 11:39 AM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1100 block, March 29, 4:02 PM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, March 29, 7:10 PM, Court Order Of Finger Printing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, March 30, 1:42 PM, Property Damage

NW BLUE PKWY, 800 block, March 31, 8:15 AM, Stealing

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, March 31, 2:32 PM, Harassment

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, March 31, 9:34 PM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, March 31, 9:34 PM, Traffic Lanes

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, March 31, 9:34 PM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, March 31, 9:34 PM, Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD & US 50 HWY, March 31, 9:34 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE TUDOR RD, 0 block, April 01, 12:24 PM, Stealing

NE DOUGLAS ST, 1500 block, April 01, 3:00 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 01, 3:45 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Devise

NE SAM WALTON LN, 1000 block, April 01, 3:56 PM, Stealing

US 50 HWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, April 02, 10:19 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

District 4

NW FIELDCREST DR, 500 block, March 27, 12:45 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1800 block, March 28, 6:00 PM, Fraudulent Use Of Credit Or Debit Service

NW PRYOR RD, 600 block, March 31, 5:47 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

NW PRYOR RD, 600 block, March 31, 5:47 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

NW CHIPMAN RD, 1700 block, April 01, 6:11 PM, Stealing

District 5

SW ARENA ST, 3300 block, March 27, 6:30 PM, Harassment

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, March 28, 12:36 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, March 28, 12:36 AM, Use Of Signals

SW 3RD ST, 1500 block, March 28, 11:56 AM, Harassment

SW WARD RD & SW DANEY DR, March 28, 10:45 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW WARD RD & SW DANEY DR, March 28, 10:45 PM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW HEDGEWOOD LN, 1500 block, March 29, 7:20 AM, Stealing

SW JEFFERSON ST, 1400 block, March 29, 3:11 PM, Tampering

SW JEFFERSON ST, 1400 block, March 29, 3:11 PM, Disturbance Of Public Peace

SW 12TH CT, 2400 block, March 30, 1:05 PM, Identity Theft (Stealing)

District 6

SE 3RD ST, 200 block, March 27, 12:43 PM, Assault

SE 3RD ST, 500 block, March 27, 4:11 PM, Violation Of A Full Order Protection

SW 3RD ST, 600 block, March 28, 9:07 AM, Driving While Suspended Or Revoked

SW 3RD ST, 600 block, March 28, 9:07 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW 3RD ST, 600 block, March 28, 9:07 AM, Regulation Of Controlled Substances

SW 3RD ST, 600 block, March 28, 9:07 AM, Warrant - Other Agency

NW OBRIEN RD, 0 block, March 28, 11:30 AM, Stealing

SE LEE HAVEN DR, 500 block, March 29, 5:44 PM, Robbery Second Degree

NW MAPLE ST, 1000 block, March 29, 9:00 PM, Stealing

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW BLUE PKWY, March 29, 9:51 PM, Possession Of Controlled Substance

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, March 30, 6:30 AM, Stealing

SE 2ND ST, 500 block, March 30, 6:05 PM, Domestic Assault

SW BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, April 01, 1:11 AM, Driving While Intoxicated

SW BLUE PKWY & SW JEFFERSON ST, April 01, 4:46 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SE 2ND ST & SE GRAND AVE, April 02, 3:55 PM, Obedience To Stop Lights, Stop Signs And Yield Right-Of-Way Signs

NE CHIPMAN RD, 100 block, April 02, 4:00 PM, Abuse Of Child

NE APPLEWOOD ST, 500 block, April 02, 7:47 PM, Promoting Sexual Performance By A Child

SE GRAND AVE & SE 2ND ST, April 02, 8:53 PM, Property Damage

NE HOWARD AVE, 500 block, April 02, 10:35 PM, Property Damage

District 7

SE M 291 HWY, 200 block, March 28, 8:32 PM, Assault

SE M 291 HWY, 200 block, March 28, 8:32 PM, Trespass 1st Degree

SE CLAREMONT CT, 700 block, March 28, 10:57 PM, Domestic Assault 4th

SE RANSON RD, 1800 block, March 29, 1:16 PM, Child Molestation 1st

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Property Damage

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Failure To Produce License On Demand

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Leaving The Scene Of A Motor Vehicle Accident

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Careless And Imprudent Driving

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, License Plates

NE RICHARDSON PL, 500 block, March 29, 1:54 PM, Property Damage 1st

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, Failure To Provide Proof Of Financial Responsibility

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, Headlamps - Required

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, Protective Headgear For Motorcyclists

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, Tampering 1st (Motor Vehicle Theft Only)

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, License For Motorcycles Required

NE RIDGEVIEW DR, 700 block, March 29, 11:24 PM, Warrant - Lee's Summit Municipal

NE RICE RD, 900 block, March 30, 3:45 PM, Stealing

SE LEXINGTON AVE, 1300 block, March 30, 9:49 PM, Runaway - Habitual

SE BLUE PKWY, 1000 block, March 31, 4:50 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

NE BALL DR, 800 block, April 01, 7:35 PM, Stealing

District 8

NE SMOKEY HILL DR, 2300 block, March 27, 8:00 AM, Harassment

NE BLUESTEM DR, 900 block, March 28, 8:45 PM, Stealing

NE DEERBROOK ST, 900 block, March 29, 12:00 PM, Stealing

NE BLUESTEM DR, 900 block, March 29, 10:00 PM, Stealing

NE DALE HUNTER PL, 2400 block, March 30, 5:47 PM, Violations Of A Protective Order - Adult Abuse

District 9

SW ARBORFAIR DR, 1000 block, March 28, 3:30 PM, Assault

SW DRAKE CIR & SW BRIARBROOK DR, March 30, 2:20 AM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW NAGONA LN, 1200 block, April 02, 6:39 AM, Burglary 1st

District 10

SW BRIAN LN, 3900 block, March 27, 9:25 PM, Domestic Assault

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, March 28, 4:16 PM, Stealing

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, March 30, 9:52 PM, Stealing

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, March 31, 3:30 PM, Stealing

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, March 31, 3:30 PM, Minor In Possession Of Alcohol

SW ROYAL TERN PT, 5100 block, April 01, 12:39 PM, Stealing - Other Than Motor Vehicle

SE M 150 HWY, 300 block, April 01, 9:53 PM, Use Or Possession For Use Of Drug Paraphernalia

SW MARKET ST, 3400 block, April 02, 5:02 PM, Stealing

Motor Vehicle Crash Reports

SE HAMBLEN RD & SE OLDHAM PKWY, March 27, 9:21 AM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE LAKEWOOD WAY, March 27, 1:33 PM, non-injury

NW PRYOR RD & NW QUARRY PARK RD, March 27, 1:58 PM, injury

SE M 291 HWY & SW STUART RD, March 27, 6:24 PM, non-injury

SE M 150 HWY & SE OLD 291 HWY, March 28, 6:53 AM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & SE BLUE PKWY, March 28, 8:34 AM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW OLDHAM PKWY, March 28, 11:10 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, March 28, 2:20 PM, non-injury

NE DOUGLAS ST & NE COLBERN RD, March 28, 4:10 PM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SE TODD GEORGE PKWY, March 28, 6:15 PM, non-injury

SW JEFFERSON ST & SW MARKET ST, March 28, 6:16 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW MIDWAY XING, March 28, 8:01 PM, non-injury

SW MARION LN & SW 3RD ST, March 29, 5:18 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW 3RD ST, March 29, 5:44 AM, non-injury

SW WARD RD & SW STUART RD, March 29, 7:13 AM, non-injury

NE COLBERN RD & NE DOUGLAS ST, March 29, 12:35 PM, non-injury

NE RICHARDSON PL & NE COLUMBUS ST, March 29, 2:02 PM, non-injury

SE M 291 HWY & SE 16TH ST, March 29, 2:50 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, March 29, 3:37 PM, non-injury

NE COLUMBUS ST & NE CORDER AVE, March 29, 7:07 PM, non-injury

SE TODD GEORGE PKWY & 50 HWY, March 30, 5:43 PM, injury

NE LAKEWOOD BLVD & I 470 HWY, March 31, 7:27 AM, non-injury

NW OVERBROOK DR & NW HIGH POINT DR, March 31, 8:59 AM, non-injury

SE MAIN ST & SE 3RD ST, March 31, 11:32 AM, non-injury

SW HOOK RD & SE M 291 HWY, March 31, 3:05 PM, non-injury

SW PERSELS RD & SW WARD RD, March 31, 3:50 PM, non-injury

SW OLDHAM PKWY & SW 3RD ST, March 31, 7:52 PM, non-injury

SW US 50 HWY & SW M 291 HWY, March 31, 7:56 PM, non-injury

SE M 150 HWY & SE M 291 HWY, March 31, 8:36 PM, non-injury

NW BLUE PKWY & NW CHIPMAN RD, April 01, 12:32 PM, injury

NW CHIPMAN RD & NW PRYOR RD, April 01, 3:24 PM, non-injury

SW M 291 HWY & SW US 50 HWY, April 01, 6:35 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW RAINTREE DR, April 02, 11:33 AM, non-injury

US 50 HWY & SW 3RD ST, April 02, 1:57 PM, non-injury

SW M 150 HWY & SW HARBOR CIR, April 02, 2:49 PM, non-injury

SE 2ND ST & SE GRAND AVE, April 02, 3:55 PM, non-injury

NE WOODS CHAPEL RD & NE I 470 HWY, April 02, 4:41 PM, non-injury