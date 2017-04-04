Elite fleet keeps students safe

When the Missouri State Highway Patrol inspected the Lee’s Summit school bus fleet this spring, not a single defect was noted in any of the 150 vehicles.

The district said it has averaged a 95 percent approval rating over the last 30 years, but R-7 officials believe this to be the Lee’s Summit district’s first 100-percent passage report in at least that long. Among Missouri districts with fleets of more than 100 buses, the district said, Lee’s Summit was the only one to achieve 100 percent compliance this year.

The statewide compliance rate averages 82 to 87 percent.

“Vigilance and safety in Lee’s Summit transportation is a culture. The team of drivers, bus aides, technicians and support staff work together to ensure a high level of safety,” said Keith Henry, director of transportation for the district. “We do not take lightly the trust the parents of the 12,500 students we transport daily have in us and work hard to earn and keep it.”

The annual inspection, conducted March 20 and 21, included more than 180 items for each bus — such as light bulbs, tires, seat frames, exhaust systems, brakes and windshield wipers. The district said more than 6,000 light bulbs were functioning with no cracks or discoloration. All 900-plus tires were properly inflated with proper tread and no bulges, cracks or blemishes. More than 3,000 seats were deemed safe with no tears, cracks, mounting issues or padding failures.

Henry said the district has developed a system to identify and repair defects quickly.

Each day, drivers and bus aides inspect their assigned vehicles for the same items that the highway patrol checks.

Periodically throughout the year, district technicians go deeper to look for items that are approaching the end of their useful lives. Those components are then replaced before they cause problems. Rear tires, for instance, are replaced when the tread is at 4/32 of an inch, even though the minimum depth is 2/32.

“This makes for a safer rear tire and the replaced tire can also be recapped for a safer replacement later,” Henry said.

In addition, technology allows drivers to report problems even while on the road. Technicians learn of the defects almost instantly and can then determine the next step, Henry said.

R-7 drivers cover an average of 11,500 miles per day, taking students to and from school over a 117-square-mile area, officials said. The number of rides surpasses 4 million a year on average.

“Though our fleet may seem large at 150 school buses, it is small considering the demand placed on it to service 30-plus buildings,” Henry said. “We not only take students to and from school but also to their field trips and school activities. For this reason, quick, efficient and timely repairs are essential to keep buses in service.”

The comprehensive March inspection was scheduled ahead of time to ensure that all buses could be examined without interrupting service, Henry said, but the highway patrol also shows up unannounced to check a percentage of buses in various districts at random.

The Transportation Department’s maintenance staff includes Eric Slover, fleet maintenance supervisor; Rusty Rhoads and Joe Hand, lead mechanics; Larry Rachaner, Chris Barnes, Charles Parrot and Mike Walker, mechanics; and Payton Hargrave, Mark Edwards and Jimmy York, mechanic helpers.