Body language and physical expression are clues

In my debut as a self-taught columnist more than a decade ago, I had the nerve to explore writing about politics. Based on the sharp criticism that I received from the readers, I quickly learned, the hard way, that I would easily sink in my attempt to swim in the deep waters of politics.

I stopped. While this column was inspired by what happened in the current White House a few days ago, I promise, it is not at all about politics.

It is strictly cultural. You may continue to read!

A few days ago, an exchange between Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, a grown white man, and April Ryan, a grown black woman and reporter, took over the news. The exchange was getting very heated, to the point that Spicer lectured Ryan to “stop shaking your head, again.”

On a side note, the “again” here supposes that he had already requested the same order that was not executed. To Spicer’s defense, cultural behaviors are not learned in seconds like he had wished. I have no doubt that Ryan will do it dozens of time again no matter how many times Spicer continues to tell her what to do with her head.

The people who saw in Spicer’s reaction a condescending, hateful or racist behavior are missing the point.

One of the comments that I read said something like this, “ Being a women in this White House is a daunting situation to be in; being black is so stressful; but to be both a woman and black in this White House is… you name it!”

Sean Spicer may be forgiven. I bet his comments were not premeditated. It was a simple externalizing his ignorance of the culture of black people. He found Ryan’s natural cultural behavior annoying. As it is said in cultural interactions, “ you don’t know what you don’t know, and what you don’t know can hurt you.”

Spicer needs cultural sensitivity education, just like all of us who interact socially or professionally with people from different cultural backgrounds.

In my consulting practice, I have an entire cultural education module on “Gestures Across Cultures” in which I demonstrate the physical behaviors of various cultures around the world. Body languages influence the message that people send or receive. To two people who are unfamiliar with the cultural gestures of each other, the spoken word may easily appear to be in total contradiction, or at the minimum, may be conflicting with the messages that their gestures are expressing at the same time.

A gesture of approbation in a culture may easily be construed as one of refusal or insulting in another. These habits are widely displayed in all cultures. Worse, they are difficult to change.

In his 1992 American sports comedy film, “White Men Can’t Jump,” the author and film director Ron Shelton eluded to the physical expression and ability of black people. He did not stress that black men could jump, thus letting the viewer be the judge.

But a few years later, the “Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin” published an actual study conducted by Jenessa Shapiro of the UCLA on three separate experiments with white students. The goal was to “determine whether whites are more likely to perceive facial expressions as threatening if the face in question belongs to an African-American male.” Their astonishing results clearly showed a tendency by whites to stereotype black males as dangerous species. This study was backed up by another study found in the “Sage Journals: The Sage Ultimate Social Science Library ,” which suggests that “white Americans have difficulty discriminating between angry and non-angry faces of black men.

Next week in this column space, I will share examples of blacks’ gestures observed daily in our communities and workplaces today that may lead some white people to see threats in simply inherent cultural behavior. The solution to these missteps rests on our efforts to educate ourselves on unfamiliar cultures. Just because we have lived our entire life with a neighboring culture does not mean that we understand it.

