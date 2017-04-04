Bound for State Music Festival

Summit Christian Academy soloists qualifying for the state contest include (front row, from left) junior Lucy Kavalesky, junior Michaela Loux, senior Kayla Kernsvaal, senior Annelise Parke, senior Madelyn Fristo and junior Madelyn Mahurin; and (back row) freshman Faith Mendenhall, junior Connor Healy (pianist), senior Adam Lucht, senior Francy Washington and senior Courtney Price-Dukes.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A large number of Summit Christian Academy musicians have qualified for the State Music Festival in 14 events.
After receiving Exemplary (I) ratings at the District Music Festival, three groups, 10 vocal soloists and a piano soloist from SCA will attend the solo and small ensemble competition later this month at the University of Missouri-Columbia.