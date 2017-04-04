Bound for State Music Festival

April 4, 2017 

A large number of Summit Christian Academy musicians have qualified for the State Music Festival in 14 events.

After receiving Exemplary (I) ratings at the District Music Festival, three groups, 10 vocal soloists and a piano soloist from SCA will attend the solo and small ensemble competition later this month at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

