Scholarships available to online university

The nonprofit online university WGU Missouri is awarding several WGU Missouri Fourth Anniversary Celebration Scholarships, worth up to $4,000 each, to new students who want to pursue undergraduate or graduate degrees. To be considered, prospective students must be Missouri residents, be admitted to WGU Missouri and submit a scholarship application by June 16.

WGU Missouri was established in February 2013 by then Gov. Jay Nixon, in partnership with Western Governors University (WGU). For more information about the scholarships, visit missouri.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/4th_anniversary.