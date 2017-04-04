Budget transparency recognized

The Lee’s Summit School District is receiving the Meritorious Budget Award for excellence in budget presentation for its 2016-17 budget.

The Association of School Business Officials bestows the award each year to promote excellence in school budget presentation and recognize business officials’ skills in that area. After a review by professional auditors, the award is conferred only on school districts that have met or exceeded the program’s criteria. The award is sponsored by Voya Financial Inc.

“The Lee’s Summit School District produced a budget of the highest quality that provides essential information for every stakeholder of the district,” the judges stated.

The R-7 budget can be found at www.lsr7.org.