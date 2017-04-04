Original song is a winner

Cooper Carr, a freshman at Lee’s Summit West High School, won first place in the popular song division of the University of Missouri’s Creating Original Music Project.

As a division winner, he receives a $1,000 prize as well as a $1,000 grant that will go to the Lee’s Summit West Music Department.

Carr will perform his song, “I See You,” at a University of Missouri-Columbia concert on April 15. The concert will include about student winners from elementary through high school.

The University of Missouri contest, which began in 2005, is open to students from throughout Missouri.