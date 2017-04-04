Aspiring doctor chosen for Boston conference

Summit Christian Academy sophomore Lucy Knapp has been chosen as a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

The honors-only program, to be held this summer in Boston, is for students who want to become physicians or go into medical research fields. Its purpose is to honor, motivate and direct the top students in the country who are interested in those fields. Knapp intends to be a doctor.

“This is a crucial time in America when we need more doctors and medical scientists who are prepared for a future that is changing exponentially,” said Richard Rossi, executive director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.

“Focused, bright and determined students like Lucy Knapp are our future, and she deserves all the mentoring and guidance we can give her.”