Broncos’ sprinters heat up on a chilly night

On a night not conducive for running fast, Lee’s Summit North sprinter Nyles Thomas didn’t have very lofty ambitions when he came to the Rusty Hodge Invitational track meet.

“My goal here was to warm up really good and do the best I could,” Thomas said. “We knew it was going to be hard, but we came out and warmed up well.”

Thomas warmed up well enough on a chilly Friday night to win the 100-meter dash and run a leg on two first-place relay teams as the Broncos overcame the conditions to show off their sprinting depth and talent in the annual early-season meet at Blue Springs South. Thomas was one of three North sprinters to take home an individual gold medal, which powered the Broncos to a second-place finish in the 17-team meet.

Thomas, a sophomore, took the 100 with a personal-best time of 11.06 seconds despite the 40-degree chill. He placed second in the 200 in 22.71, right behind teammate Jamad Jackson, who won with a 22.14 clocking.

“I felt really good,” Thomas said. “It was cold, so I know I can go way faster than I did today.”

Thomas and Jackson joined Cameron Hairston and John Eldridge to run a winning time of 1 minute, 28 seconds in the 800 relay. Thomas, Jackson, Eldridge and Keyon Mozee won the 400 relay in 42.83 seconds.

Those relay times were faster than North boys coach Eric Davis expected to see under the conditions. He also didn’t expect them to be so fast so soon, but it still didn’t come as that big of a surprise. This is a group that he knew coming into the season would be the Broncos’ strong suit.

“We ran a little bit faster than the times we entered us at, so they exceeded my expectations,” Davis said. “I would have been happy if they had run the times I entered them at but they kind of blew that away.”

Todd Pinkowski added to North’s gold total by winning the 400 meters in 51.02 seconds. The Broncos had another champion in Devon Richardson, who won the high jump with a personal-best leap of 6 feet 5 inches.

Those performances helped North finish with 98 points, second only to the 146 racked up by Blue Springs. As the weather gets warmer, Davis can see getting more points out his sprinters. For now he’s still figuring out what to do with all of them, especially on the relays.

“We’re blessed with some really great athletes,” Davis said. “We’ve got more than we can possibly use, which is a great problem to have.”

Lee’s Summit’s boys took fourth with 60 points, led by Christian Moreno’s first-place finish in the 300 hurdles. Moreno won with a personal-best time of 40.06 seconds.

Moreno, Dante Davis, Josh Nazworthy and Kyle Heeney placed second in the 1,600 relay with a time of 3:29.69. The Tigers’ 400 relay team of Ronnell Jones, Micah Manning, Nate Jones and Bruce Andrews placed third in 43.63.

Lee’s Summit also had Bruce Andrews take third in the 100 meters and Connor Rohrich finish second in the pole vault.

Claire Burch of Lee’s Summit won the girls’ high jump with a 5-2 leap. Courtney Fletcher finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the event to help the Tigers finished sixth in the girls standings with 55.5 points.

Lee’s Summit’s 400 relay team of Vanessa Anudike, Amari Conn, Makayla Rice and Mariah Wilcox-Hatcher placed second in 50.75 seconds. Conn also placed third in the 400 in a personal-best 1:01.35 and Wilcox-Hatcher was fourth in the 100 in 12.79, also a personal best.

The Tigers also had Emily Eason place second in pole vault and Ashlyn Cook fourth in the javelin.

The Lee’s Summit North girls had a champion in Johnae Hightower, who won the long jump with a 17-6.25 leap. Hightower also placed third in the triple jump.

Hannah Moser placed third in the discus and Erica Odell took fourth in the 300 hurdles for the Broncos, who finished 11th in the girls team standings with 35 points.