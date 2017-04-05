Missed opportunities come back to haunt Tigers

It wasn’t what happened late in the game that did Lee’s Summit in Saturday against Staley. It was what didn’t happen early.

Sure, Lee’s Summit did give up an unearned run in the seventh inning and four more in the bottom of the ninth in a 5-2 loss to Staley in the first of two baseball games on a chilly afternoon at Legacy Park. But in Tigers coach Jim Mellody’s mind, the reason the Tigers suffered their first loss of the season came way before then.

“We had our chances offensively earlier in the game,” Mellody said. “And credit to their pitching and bad credit to our hitting, we didn’t take advantage of that.”

Mellody could point to the second inning, when Ben Lock reached on an error leading off the frame and Dalton Hill followed with a single. A balk moved both up a base, and then Staley starter Dane Carter struck out the side. He noted the sixth, where Quinton Carlberg drew a one-out walk only to be stranded at second.

Even when the Tigers pushed a run across their first in the seventh, they left the bases loaded and gave Staley a chance to win it in extra innings.

“They hit some balls to the right spots,” Mellody said. “”If we had handled our business offensively earlier in the game it wouldn’t have gotten to that point.”

Lee’s Summit has eight returning seniors and wealth of talented arms back from last year’s 17-11 team, and those arms kept Staley in check until the seventh inning. Starter Jason Kostelnick threw five scoreless innings, holding the Falcons to four hits while striking out three. Kostelnick’s outing continued a trend for the Tigers, who had surrendered only eight runs in winning their first four games.

“Pitching is not an issue for us whatsoever,” Mellody said. “I have five guys I can throw out there on the mound that I have total confidence in.”

Staley, which went 31-5 and lost to Lee’s Summit West in the Class 5 quarterfinals last season, also has solid pitching, and the Tigers had just three hits heading into the seventh, when Staley took the lead with help from a couple of Tiger miscues.

Amos Healy hit a one-out single, and Braedyn McLaughlin followed with a roller to Tigers third baseman Joe Vandenboos. Vandenboos couldn’t get the ball out of his glove in time to make a throw to first and instead threw to second too late to get Healy. Healy scored one out later when right fielder Dalton Hill dropped a fly ball.

“One in a thousand,” Mellody said of the odds of the normally sure-handed Hill making that mistake. “I didn’t say anything to him because I know it’s not going to happen again.”

Hill bounced back in the bottom of the seventh to score the game-tying run. After drawing leadoff walk, he made it to third on a bunt and another walk before Vandenboos brought him home when he bunted back to the pitcher and beat a high throw to first.

But the Tigers left three on base in the seventh, and Staley knocked in four runs with six hits in the ninth. Still, Mellody said, it was a lot better than what happened the last time these two teams met.

“I remember last year they run-ruled us, so the fact we took them to extra innings shows the growth,” Mellody said. “It shows the grown and the potential of what we can be.”

Mellody couldn’t say the same after Lee’s Summit’s 11-1 loss to Jefferson City in its second game Saturday. Jefferson City took a 3-0 lead in the first and added four more runs in the third. Lee’s Summit scored in the bottom of the third when Lock brought home Justin Lusignan with a bases-loaded walk.