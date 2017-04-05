Broncos don’t mind breaking even

Considering the competition, and the youthfulness of his team, Lee’s Summit North baseball coach Mike Westacott didn’t mind ending Saturday with a split.

After losing to Jefferson City 11-5, North bounced back to beat Staley 6-5 in nine innings in the last of two games on a chilly afternoon on the Broncos’ home field. Jefferson City went to the Class 5 state tournament last year, and Staley made the quarterfinals one season after also going to state, so Westacott expected the Broncos to get tested.

“We knew coming in today that we were playing two of the top five teams in the state and that we would have our work cut out for us,” Westacott said. “We just wanted to come out and play good, competitive baseball and learn about ourselves along the way.”

Westacott is learning that even only four regulars back from last year’s 15-14 team – seniors Justin Root, Hayden Bradford, Gunnar Gronberg and junior Jason Gonzalez - these Broncos still have enough talent to be competitive, once all the new players get settled in.

“Those four played for us pretty much every day last year, but everybody else outside of that is pretty new,” Westacott said. “I think we’re a pretty good team but I don’t think the kids realize that yet.”

Saturday’s come-from-behind win over Staley should help in that regard. North (5-5) took a 2-0 lead in the first and led 4-2 until the Falcons tied it with two runs in the sixth. After a scoreless seventh, Staley took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth on an RBI-double by Michael Burdick.

Root, who had three hits, doubled home pinch-runner Cade Ragland in the bottom of the eighth for a 5-5 tie, and the Broncos capitalized on two Staley mistakes in the ninth to score the winning run. Sean Johnson led off the ninth with a single up the middle, and Gronberg bunted him over second and reached on a throwing error at first base.

Oscar Medrano followed with a grounder to the shortstop and bobbled the throw to second as the Falcons attempted to erase Gronberg. With the bases loaded, Daniel Jaeger hit a grounder to the shortstop, whose throw home was too late to get Johnson.

“I have a group of guys that just have no quit in them,” Westacott said. “Against a very good baseball club, we just kept fighting and kept fighting and a couple of things went our way in the end.”

It was a good ending for a day that didn’t start so well for North. Jefferson City took control of the first game with six runs on a two-run homer and a pair of two-run errors. The Broncos managed only four hits against the Jays.

“We came out this morning and were a little sloppy after a long week and playing in some sloppy conditions,” Westacott said. “We didn’t play as well as we wanted to, but at least we competed and we didn’t let that affect us in the second game.”