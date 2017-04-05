Eagles making strides without getting pushed

Summit Christian Academy has really been pushed much in its first eight baseball games this season. But even as the Eagles tear through mostly inferior competition, coach John Gage can see some positive patterns emerging.

“The big thing right now is we’re just trying to get our pitchers throwing strikes and letting our defense play, and that’s what we’ve been doing a pretty good job of,” Gage said. “We haven’t had too many close games.”

That trend continued Tuesday, when SCA rolled over University Academy 25-1 in five innings on their soggy home field. With the exception of Saturday’s 6-3 win over Holden in their annual game at Kauffman Stadium, SCA hasn’t had a game last more than five innings.

Gage likes seeing all the runs, but here’s what has him most excited: Four of those victories are shutouts, and the Eagles have allowed only six runs all season. Tuesday’s game was a shutout until four consecutive hit batters brought home a run in the fifth.

“The big thing I think is promising is we haven’t given up very many runs,” Gage said. “Our pitching is pretty good and we’re pretty deep.”

Gage expected SCA’s pitching to be good with his top two arms back from last year’s 26-3 team. Will Finch, a senior left-hander, was 9-1 with a 1.11 ERA during the Eagles’ run to the Class 3 state championship game last season. Matthew McWilliams, a junior right-hander, went 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA. Among the newcomers, Eli Branch has emerged as the No. 3 starter.

“We’ve got three real main starters with Matthew and Will and Eli and we’ve got a bunch of other guys that can eat up some innings,” Gage said. “We’ve got four or five freshmen who can pitch, too.”

McWilliams has also been swinging SCA’s hottest bat early in the season, Gage said. He’s 17 for 21 (an .810 batting average) with a home run an 11 RBIs since the start of the season, including his two-for-two, two-RBI performance against University Academy.

“He’s been on fire,” Gage said. “The other guys have been coming up big for us each game in different games.”

McWilliams had the first of six hits for a SCA in a 13-run second inning that put the game away. Russell Cook had a two-run double, and Rash followed with a two-run triple as the Eagles batted around twice. The Eagles scored two runs in the third and nine more in the fourth on three hits and four walks. Dan Clarke went three for three and drove in two runs, while Rash and Sam Espy drove in three runs each.

“We want to be challenged as hitters, and we’ve only been challenged a few times to step up our game,” Gage said. “We did have five hits in a row against Holden, so we’re very capable of it. Our guys all up and down the lineup can swing the bat.”

Gage expects the Eagles to be challenged this weekend when they take part in the Small School Festival at US Stadium in Ozark. SCA plays Forsyth on Friday and then takes on Springfield Catholic and New Covenant Academy on Saturday. Forsyth and Springfield Catholic both had winning records last season, and New Covenant finished second in the Class 1 state tournament.

“We just keep building on each day and try to get our guys more experience,” Gage said.