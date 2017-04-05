Eagles soccer team bounces back from first loss

The Summit Christian Academy girls soccer team bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 10-0 victory over Heritage Christian Academy Tuesday in Olathe.

Kassi Ginther scored seven goals to lead SCA, and Glori Gronberg, Maya Cofield and Riley Painter had one goal each for the Eagles.

SCA’s first loss came March 31 in the final of the SCA Cup, when the Eagles fell to Pleasant Hill 9-2. Ginther scored both goals for the Eagles.

SCA TRACK TEAM STARTS STRONG: Summit Christian Academy’s girls took first and boys placed second as they opened the season March 30 in the Adrian Invitational track meet.

The SCA girls were led by first-place finishes from Carlie Queen in the high jump, Abigail Woodall in the javelin, Kaylee Lunn in the 300m hurdles, and Lenetta Lee in the long jump and 100-meter dash. Event winners for the boys included Isaiah Vigliano in the 400-meter dash, Caden Robinson in the shot put, and Patrick Schneeberger in the 3,200.

SCA’s boys 800 relay team of Ty Evers, Malek Looney, Josh McConnell, and Vigliano placed first, as did the Eagles’ boys 400 relay team of Simon Neura, Jake Morris, Zach McConnell, and Looney.

SCA’s girls track team is coming off a second-place finish in the Class 2 state meet last season.

TITANS FOURTH IN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Lee’s Summit West took fourth place in a boys tennis tournament Saturday at West.

Lee’s Summit West lost to Lee’s Summit 6-3, Park Hill 6-3 and Rockhurst 9-0. Colton Hess won one of three matches for the Titans at No. 1 singles, Jake Brady had one win at No. 3 singles, Clayton Emma had one win at No. 4 singles and Connor Berens won twice at No. 5 singles. Hess and Kyle Gerdes picked up one win in No. 1 doubles.

Rockhurst won the tournament and Park Hill placed second.

BRONCOS WIN GOLF TRIANGULAR: Lee’s Summit North beat Lee’s Summit and Blue Springs in a three-team meet March 30 at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs.

Nathan Shull shot a 74 to lead North, which finished with 320 team total. Michael Foster had a 79, Michael Worth an 82 and Kohlin Hicks tallied an 85 for the Broncos.

Lee’s Summit, which finished 8 strokes behind the Broncos, was led by Jackson McGuire with an 80. The Tigers also had Jackson Eaton shoot an 82, and Connor Johnston and Ryan Mehrer both come in at 83.

Blue Springs took third with a 378.