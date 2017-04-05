Residents near proposed bridge fight improvements

• The city is planning an open house to explain the project. It is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 10 at City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St., in the Howard Conference Room on the second floor.

Lee’s Summit’s plan to build a bridge that would join two dead-end roads in neighborhoods just west of Todd George Parkway has riled some residents who expect it will create a “speedway” that will disturb their peace.

“All the residents have been here a long time and they like their dead end,” said Laura Melton, who has lived on Fifth Street Terrace for nearly 15 years.

They are organizing to fight for the Lee’s Summit City Council to cancel the project.

The city’s Capital Improvements Plan calls for $920,000 in bridge, sidewalk and roadway work at the dead end of S.E. Bordner Drive, between nearby Country Lane and Greenridge Drive. The 300 feet of work will cut through a stream corridor that’s now wooded, and frequented by deer, turkey, foxes and other wildlife.

The completed route would offer another route to Miller J. Fields Park or Todd George Parkway and Prairie View Elementary School. That could be a plus for some residents, but the increase in traffic troubles some residents living along the roads.

Residents in the area said they first became aware of the bridge about a month ago when surveyors came to their homes to let them know they would be working in the area in connection with bridge, which is now in its design phase.

They have solicited the help of District 4 council members Chris Moreno and David Mosby, who held a meeting with about 40 residents at the bridge site on March 30. The councilmen answered questions and coached the opponents on how to approach the city.

Mosby, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said adding the bridge won’t have any economic development value and so he now opposes it, because people nearby don’t want it. Mosby was on the council that approved that project list.

“It’s basically to move cars,” Mosby said. “It’s a feeder street that will become a collector street.”

Mosby added the council will have to act to stop the project and that it might be a difficult decision.

“There will be people who will be for this and they probably live nearby,” he said.

Moreno, who was not in office when the project was approved, said he realizes there are also reasons in favor of making the connection.

For example, it can give emergency vehicles another route into the area in case of a natural disaster like a tornado. Officials also say it provides an alternate route for residents in surrounding neighborhoods to reach Missouri 291 North.

Moreno said he thinks the city needed to do a better job of communicating its plans to affected neighborhoods and needs to listen to the opinions of the residents who are directly affected.

At the meeting, he told people that getting organized and coming to council meetings is the way to make their concerns heard.

“The first thing is communication, and I think the council will be taking steps to improve that,” Moreno said.

The city is planning an open house to explain the project. It is scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 10 at City Hall, 220 S.E. Green St., in the Howard Conference Room on the second floor.

Moreno offered examples of other grass-roots efforts, like the Longview Alliance, which has been fighting to see that historic structures at Longview Farm are protected and reused.

Residents near the proposed bridge already are circulating a petition and opened a Facebook page named Timber’s Edge, Lee’s Summit.

Residents with homes nearest the project anticipate there will be a significant added load of vehicles which could result in more accidents. Already drivers have hit cars parked on streets, one resident said at the meeting. Opponents fear drivers will be tempted to drive too fast when the route goes all the way through from Langsford Road to Todd George Parkway.

Melton said some residents have proposed a walking bridge to give children in the area a way to reach Prairie View Elementary School or the park.

“We just want our quiet neighborhoods to stay quiet and safe for our kids,” Melton said.