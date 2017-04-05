Parole denied for James Love

James Love, convicted in 1975 of killing two Lee’s Summit children will stay in Missouri prison.

Love had parole hearing in February, but the parole board didn’t immediately make a ruling. The family of the victims, Jeffrey Berger, 2½, and Shelia Curtright, 14, opposed his release, as did many Lee’s Summit residents who sent letters or signed an online petition to influence the board.

David Owen, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said Love has been scheduled for a reconsideration parole hearing in April 2021.

Lee’s Summit Downtown Main Street Inc. keeps accreditation

The National Main Street Center and Missouri Main Street Connection recently reaffirmed Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street as a nationally and state accredited Main Street community.

This is the highest level a downtown revitalization program can receive. Lee’s Summit is one of six Missouri communities to achieve this honor. DLSMS is evaluated annually by Missouri Main Street Connection, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 performance standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, tracking economic progress, preserving historic buildings and more.

“This recognition truly belongs to our volunteers,” said Lynn Hinkle, board president of DLSMS. “Without their tireless hours, dedication and hard work, the success we’ve experienced here in Lee’s Summit would not be possible.”

Tudor Road extension to open

The city will open a new bridge completing the Tudor Road extension with a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. on April 7. To reach the ceremony, use the eastbound entrance of Tudor Road at its intersection with Ward Road. (In the case of inclement weather, the ribbon cutting ceremony will be held in the Police Training Facility at 10 NE Tudor Road.)

“One of the outstanding traits of our community is our ability to look well into the future and ask, ‘What’s possible?’ With the encouragement of our economic development partner, the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, our City Council determined that the extension of Tudor Road is a critical part of our infrastructure system to support future economic development,” Lee’s Summit Mayor Randy Rhoads said.

The project, completed in phases, cost a total of $12.5 million. Property owners Lon Lowenstein and David Townsend dedicated required the right-of-way to help with the project.

Unity World donates comic books to kids

Unity World Headquarters employees recently raised more than $1,200 to purchase new comic books for children battling illnesses at Children’s Mercy Hospital’s main campus in Kansas City.

The effort was spearheaded by communications department employees David Penner, Michelle Trevino and Kyle Stephan. The money was collected in mid-February during Random Acts of Kindness week.

“I’ve been reading comics since I was 10 years old, and have always found them to be a good distraction when things get tough,” Penner said. “If we’re able to help one kid smile and forget whatever pain or suffering they are going through, even if it’s for just a few minutes, then I personally think the initiative will be a success.”

Titles ranged from “Strawberry Shortcake” and “Adventure Time” for children to “Star Wars,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” and “The Flash” for young adults.

Money raised was also used to commission Marvel Comics and Image Comics creator and illustrator Marat Mychaels to do an original Badrock character piece from Image co-founder Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood comic book series with the inspirational quote, “You’re stronger than this!” which will be framed and given to the hospital as well.