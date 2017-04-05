Search begins for new parks administrator

At least temporarily, Joe Snook has taken a step up at the Lee’s Summit Parks Department. On Monday, he became interim parks administrator.

The previous administrator, Tom Lovell officially retired on Monday following 38 years of service. He had announced his retirement earlier.

The Parks and Recreation Board at its meeting this month will implement a transition plan it adopted in October 2016, and will discuss hiring a search firm and appointing a search committee to find candidates to be Lovell’s permanent successor, said board president Brian Hutchin.

The search committee to be appointed by the board would consist of park board members and other community leaders, such as school administrators, representatives from the city council, Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, the city’s public works director or the police chief. The board is to decide whether the committee will conduct a search or use a consulting firm to find candidates.

The committee is to select top candidates for interviews and recommend a compensation package. Lovell was paid about $144,000 annually as administrator.

Hutchin said he is confident there will be a smooth transition under Snook’s leadership. He added he expects Snook to be a candidate for the position.

“I feel very good about the talent we have surrounding him and he has lengthy service with the parks department,” Hutchin said.

Snook has been part of department for 16 years. In April 2001, he moved to Lee’s Summit from the St. Louis area to become superintendent of recreation. He was promoted to assistant administrator in July 2007.

Snook said he will apply to keep the position of parks administrator.

He said he is proud of opportunities Lovell had given him to work on design and construction of major facilities such as Legacy Park Community Center, Gamber Community Center and Summit Waves.

Snook said he led the team that created a video representing the department when it was awarded a National Parks and Recreation Association Gold Medal in 2010 and worked closely with Lovell on getting accreditation for the department. He said that under Lovell’s leadership, the department’s employees, board and volunteers all contributed to winning the medal.

“It will be business as usual. I plan to keep the train on the tracks and keep it going forward,” Snook said. “There’s no need for huge changes, because we have something pretty special here.”

Hutchin at the board’s March meeting also appointed an oversight committee of board members to assist Snook during the transition period. The committee is made up of Hutchin, Tyler Morehead, Mindy Aulenbach and Hope Davis.

Hutchin said that the Lee’s Summit parks system has become recognized for excellence under Lovell’s guidance and he would expect the position to attract highly qualified individuals.

“We’re excited about our parks and programs and where Tom Lovell has brought them over all these years,” Hutchin said.