The force is with Special Olympics

Lee’s Summit police officers, stormtroopers and rebels were on the same side Sunday, raising money for Special Olympics at the annual Tip-A-Cop event at Habaneros.

The event raised more that $5,600, although the final amount is still being tabulated, said Lee’s Summit Police Officer Amanda Geno.

Debbie Reed, 33, of Lee’s Summit, met stormtroopers from the 501st Legion and saw members of the Rebel Legion Dantooine Base- Kansas/Missouri.

Obi Wan Kenobi, otherwise known as Rob Knight of Independence, said the two clubs are part of international groups who dress as Star Wars characters and make appearances at events to raise money for charities. Minions were other characters scheduled for an appearance. Members of the KC Phantoms indoor football team, which plays in Independence, were scheduled to appear, as well.

Billie Reed, Debbie Reed’s mother, said they came to support the fundraiser because Special Olympics is such an important part of their lives. Debbie Reed has been an athlete in Special Olypmics since she was 6 years old, her mother said. “We practice five days a week,” she said.

Special Olympics Missouri is a year-round program of sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. In Missouri, more than 17,000 athletes participate in Olympic-type sports to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy.

The fundraiser ran from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. All were there to bring attention to the event.

It worked.

Jeff Hackett, 28, who recently moved to Lee’s Summit from Raytown, said he was driving by and saw the X-wing fighter and characters.

“I just had to stop,” said Hackett, who is a fan of the film series. He said he was sending pictures to his friends, who were planning to also pay a visit, before he dropped a tip into a pitcher for Special Olympics.