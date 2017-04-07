Tigers weather overtime to beat Jaguars

The Lee’s Summit girls soccer team had to overcome two foes Wednesday night: Blue Springs South and Mother Nature.

Lee’s Summit accomplished that just over two minutes into overtime, when Izzy Shackelford’s rebound goal gave the Tigers a 2-1 victory over the Jaguars in a Suburban Gold Conference match at Bud Hertzog Stadium. The match had been pushed back a day by torrential rains and lightning only to take place in off-and-on showers and a howling north wind.

“I told (Blue Springs South coach Todd Findley) when he got here, ‘So I traded you lightning and rain for 90 mile-an-hour winds,’” Lee’s Summit coach Dave Wiebenga said. “We were out here training our JV and C teams before the match and we had one of our training goals take off down the field.”

The rains stopped and the sun came out after halftime, but the 25 mph wind persisted. It had a hand in both goals in regulation, but not on the game-winner. Shortly after the start of the extra period, Kayla Deaver streaked into the 18-yard box on a counter attack and banged a shot off the near post, and Shackelford was in position to gather the rebound and knock it in.

“Izzy’s there at the right place at the right time and hits the net,” Wiebenga said. “That’s what we always ask them to do. Don’t do anything fancy, just hit the net.”

Blue Springs South (6-1 overall, 2-1 in the conference) had the wind in the first half and it helped the Jaguars take a 1-0 lead with 3 minutes, 54 seconds left before halftime. The Jaguars’ Nicole Nelson lofted a free kick from 33 yards out that bounced in front of Lee’s Summit goalkeeper Bailie Prier and sailed over her head and into the net.

Lee’s Summit had numerous opportunities to score in the first half despite the headwind, but an outstanding effort by Blue Springs South goalie Megan Swanson kept the Tigers from finishing. Swanson ended the match with nine saves.

“I thought overall we played well,” Wiebenga said. “I told them at halftime that was the best half we’d played all year. That goal was unfortunate, but I thought even with the wind we should’ve capitalized on two or three opportunities.”

Lee’s Summit had the wind in the second half, but the Tigers had to contend with a packed-in Jaguar defense. The equalizer finally came with 8 minutes left when Paige Maxwell had a free kick from 35 yards out that caught the breeze and curled around Swanson and into the net.

“We were all feeling down, 10 minutes left in the game, down a goal, everyone’s tired,” Lee’s Summit senior midfielder Maddie Souder said. “Then we get that goal and everyone’s ready to go again.”

Lee’s Summit picked up its tempo after that goal, but Blue Springs South wasn’t finished. In the closing seconds of regulation, Jaguars forward Nina Stine got loose on a breakaway and caromed a shot off the near post, just inches from the net.

Soon Lee’s Summit would have a victory and improve to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Coming off a stinging 2-1 double-overtime loss to Park Hill and a weather-wracked schedule, Wiebenga said the Tigers were in need of a morale boost.

“We needed a win like this,” Wiebenga said. “We played once the first week, once last week, we’re rained out last night, and it wears on you. You want to play, and I think tonight was just, ‘Aw gee, we get to go play.’”