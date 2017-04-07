SCA baseball team scratches out 3-1 win over KC Christian

Summit Christian Academy’s baseball team finally got pushed Tuesday, and the Eagles survived the challenge.

After rolling through lopsided five-inning games most of the season, SCA scratched out single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to hold off Kansas City Christian 3-1 at SCA.

Luke Moehle figured in all three runs for SCA, which never trailed after taking a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Moehle walked and came around to score on a passed ball. Moehle singled and scored on a groundout in the fifth, and joined Dan Clarke in hitting back-to-back doubles for the Eagles’ final run in the sixth.

Eli Rash picked up the win for SCA and combined with Will Finch to hold KC Christian to four hits and one walk while striking out 12. Rash gave up two hits and struck out eight over five innings, while Finch allowed two hits with four strikeouts over the final two frames.

TIGERS’ GOLFER SECOND: Jackson Eaton of Lee’s Summit shot a 1-over 71 and finished second in medalist play in the Columbia Classic golf tournament in Columbia.

Eaton finished 1 stroke behind medalist Ross Steelman of Rock Bridge in the tournament at A.L. Gustin Golf Course. Jackson McGuire finished in a five-way tie for fourth with a 74 for the Tigers, who placed sixth with a 312 team total that included an 85 from Connor Johnston and an 82 from Ryan Mehrer.

Logan Dahmer of Lee’s Summit West finished 12th overall with a 75, which led the Titans to a seventh-place finish at 319. The Titans also had James O’Connor shoot a 78, Parker Jones an 80 and Charlie Russell an 86.

Michael Worth and Kohlin Hicks both shot 77s for Lee’s Summit North, which finished eighth at 322. Brock Witmer shot an 83 and Nathan Shull shot an 85 to round out the Broncos’ score.

SCA SOCCER WINS: Kassi Ginther scored six goals to lead Summit Christian Academy’s girls soccer team to an 11-3 victory over Van Horn Tuesday at SCA. The Eagles also got three goals from Maya Cofield and one each from Alyssa Pemberton and Savanna Sallas.