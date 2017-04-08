School board shuffle

A new wave of opinions, expertise and priorities are about to take a seat among our Lee’s Summit R-7 School Board.

Not surprisingly, all three elected — Kim Fritchie, Dennis Smith and Jackie Clark — were all either extremely visible during the election season and/or have a history with the school district.

A drive through many streets in Lee’s Summit, seemingly, produced what came to be the familiar signage of Fritchie and Clark. Campaigns cost money, though. And donors were a driving factor in this particular school board election. I will get to that in a future column, however.

Smith, a retired R-7 administrator, ran what I consider a quiet campaign. But his name recognition and, perhaps, performance at the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce forum earned him the No. 3 spot among the voters Tuesday.

Smith’s campaign goes to prove you don’t need a sign on every corner to win an election. But having decades of educational experience and likely many at the polls that remember him didn’t hurt a bit, either.

With 11 candidates on the ballot, R-7 patrons and voters found themselves in a rather unique situation — actually voting on our school board. The district has opted to take a pass on voting when the number of candidates has matched the number of open seats. But in the new world of three incumbents bowing out, heightened awareness of school district issues and with a new superintendent on the horizon, that wasn’t remotely the case this time around.

And those candidates all brought out the vote. More than 24,000 ballots were cast Tuesday for those 11 candidates (including write-ins). Impressively, seven of those candidates broke the four-digit mark.

Fritchie, Clark and Smith led the way with more than 12,000 votes among them, but former pro soccer player Diego Gutierrez served notice that he’s a legitimate contender for a future board seating, netting 2,907 votes – just 83 shy of Smith.

A candidate with no shortage of name recognition — Susan Coffman — finished fifth in the race with 2,660 votes. Her finish alone illustrated the competitive nature of this vital school board race. And Ryan Murdock, a former educator and employee with the City of Raymore, also had a strong showing with 2,377 votes. Attorney Jill Marie Worstell amassed 1,673 votes in his inaugural school board run.

What do all these numbers tell us?

First, they put current and now three soon-to-be school board members on notice that the public is paying attention.

Second, despite somewhat paltry voting turnout county-wide, it demonstrates that voters are willing to come out and cast a ballot for candidates they feel are best going to serve our students, teachers, support staff and administration.

As a parent of a kindergartener, that thrills me.

I took Addy to the school board forum a few weeks ago. Despite being a little sleepy, she made it through most of the event. And I spent some of that time explaining to her that these men and women want to be on the school board and volunteer their time for the district.

“Are they going to make sure we get to go the library more?” she asked me.

“Well, let’s hope so sweetie.”

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com .