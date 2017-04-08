Local programs at risk if Trump’s proposed budget passes

Lee’s Summit planned to disperse federal Community Development Block Grants to several social service agencies serving the community. That plan is threatened by proposed budget cuts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development proposed by Trump, particularly the CDBG program. These figures are the amounts the programs were expecting to receive:

The budget President Donald Trump proposed in March will be felt in Lee’s Summit if Congress goes along with his plans for cuts in community grants.

Local food pantries and shelters could take hard hits, as would the Lee’s Summit Housing Authority, which as part of its programs provides housing in Lee’s Summit for older residents.

Eliminating the program nationally would save the government about $3 billion annually.

While Meals on Wheels has gotten national attention following the Trump administration’s criticism, the program won’t be affected in Lee’s Summit. Lee’s Summit Meals on Wheels does not get federal funds.

“We are a volunteer organization that relies on the generosity of our community for funding. Our clients do pay a minimal fee for meals,” said Susie Newsam, president of Lee’s Summit Meals on Wheels Inc.

However, future funding for Lee’s Summit Social Services, Coldwater and Hope House is at risk.

Between 2007 and 2016 the city got a total of more than $3.2 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development, money it intended to aid residents with low-to-moderate income.

Over the decade, Lee’s Summit has allocated the money for various projects, some of it to go toward city infrastructure like sidewalks, other funds to go for minor home repair projects, or improvements for senior housing. It also has provided funds to help Lee’s Summit Social Services and Coldwater and similar agencies.

The city had estimated, for planning purposes, that for the 2017-18 it would get nearly $370,000 in CDBG funds, based on allocations from prior years. It’s unclear how much the city will get in CDBG if any at all, said Heping Zahn, assistant director of planning and special projects. The funds come with guidelines and caps for how the city can spend the money.

Just before the announcement of the president’s budget, the Community and Economic Development Committee had allocated $25,000 to Lee’s Summit Social Services for operating expenses. The final appropriation will depend on approval by the City Council and the money that is provided by HUD.

Matt Sanning, director of Lee’s Summit Social Services, said the agency uses the funding for day-to-day necessities such as running vehicles to pick up donated bread and other goods.

Last year, the agency picked up $500,000 in goods that were distributed to low-income clients, he said, and in 2016, the agency helped 3,000 clients with more than $1.3 million in monetary and in-kind services. He said he fears the agency will have to reduce levels of service to the community to handle the loss of funding.

“I truly believe that all of the local agencies receiving this funding have utilized every penny to improve the lives of others and make our community a better place to live,” Sanning said. “I hope that the diligent use of the CDBG funding by this community and the impact it has made will be used as an example for those deciding the future of the program.”

This year, Coldwater had hoped to expand the BackSnack program, which it offers to in cooperation with Harvesters.

The city planned to give $5,750 to Coldwater, which was going to increase the number of children in its BackSnack program from 13 to 23. That is still short of the need, but the maximum the agency can handle at this time, said Coldwater Director Monica Humbard. The agency pays for 178 additional backpacks with funds from other sources.

The benefit of the program, Humbard said, is that students’ grades improve, while absenteeism and discipline problems drop. Greenwood, Westview, Meadow Lane, Hazel Grove, Cedar Creek and Woodland elementary schools have students in the program, she said.

“The ramifications are much larger than being without a can of Spaghetti O’s, a packet of oatmeal and some peanut butter crackers for the weekend,” Humbard said.

Hope House could lose $17,874 it is seeking to support therapists working with children who are victims or witnesses of domestic violence. It provides services to children in and outside of shelters.

Darrin Taylor, director of the Lee’s Summit Housing Authority, said the $150,000 his agency requested is for the first phase of a three-year project to rehabilitate the residential properties it owns, rented primarily to older residents. It would update bathrooms to make it possible to let people better “age in place” and be independent.

City Manager Steve Arbo said the city’s local taxes pay for its services for operation of police, fire, parks and public works. It does get some supplemental grants used to help it pay for equipment or contribute to road or parks projects.

He said the city will continue to assess the potential impact of Trump’s budget proposals and work with Missouri’s federal legislators until the final budget is approved.

“These programs have created opportunities to accomplish or implement programs that may not have occurred with our normal funding sources,” Arbo said.