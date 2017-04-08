Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistApril 8, 2017 

she works

seven

in

morning

until

eleven

at

night

on

sundays

at a

senior

care

is

weekday

manager

for a

small town

barbeque

takes

community

college

classes

two

evenings

i watch

her

comfort

gently

a woman

who is

crying

enjoy

left over

cake

so

present

is she

in her

life

inhabits

every

minute

not

distracted

by what

may

happen

next

or did

yesterday

weary

but aware

underpaid

yet not

surrendered

because

that isnt

fair

she

remains

free

to fight

for what

seems

right

celebrates

communion

with others

at staffs

table

where

they eat

after

serving

residents

seated

nearby

whispers

here am

i

to that

which

makes

all

weeks

holy

h.

Join The Conversation

Lee's Summit Journal is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service