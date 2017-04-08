she works
seven
in
morning
until
eleven
at
night
on
sundays
at a
senior
care
is
weekday
manager
for a
small town
barbeque
takes
community
college
classes
two
evenings
i watch
her
comfort
gently
a woman
who is
crying
enjoy
left over
cake
so
present
is she
in her
life
inhabits
every
minute
not
distracted
by what
may
happen
next
or did
yesterday
weary
but aware
underpaid
yet not
surrendered
because
that isnt
fair
she
remains
free
to fight
for what
seems
right
celebrates
communion
with others
at staffs
table
where
they eat
after
serving
residents
seated
nearby
whispers
here am
i
to that
which
makes
all
weeks
holy
h.