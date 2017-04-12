Childs makes sure final high school game is fun

Elijah Childs had three dunks, three rebounds and one wicked block just four minutes after making the opening tip. That showed he came to play.

He did all that with a big smile on his face, one that he wore most of the game. That showed he came to have fun, too.

Childs both enjoyed and starred in his final appearance as a high school basketball player as a member of the Missouri team in the 20th annual Kansas vs. Missouri High School All-Star Challenge. The 6-foot-8 Lee’s Summit West senior tied for the team high with 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and was selected the Missouri team’s most outstanding player in its 102-96 victory over Kansas Friday night at Shawnee Mission South High School.

Childs was in the mood to relax and have a little fun. That was hard to do in his last two games, when West was battling in the Class 5 state tournament last month in Columbia. The Titans held off a furious Chaminade rally in the semifinals but couldn’t stop a phenomenally talented Webster Groves team in the championship game.

“It was great just to have fun out here, not all the pressure on me and stuff,” said Childs, who will play next season at Bradley. “And it was good to get a win because there were other guys here that were good.”

Childs didn’t dominate the whole game, not with the frequent, wholesale substitutions being made by both teams during the back-and-forth contest. He punctuated his night with a dunk that gave Missouri a 93-92 lead with 1:40 left, and a transition bucket on a feed from Lincoln Prep’s Steven Dulley for a 100-96 lead with 20 seconds left.

“I was just trying to get any bucket I could,” said Childs, who finished with five dunks but didn’t take part in the slam dunk contest during halftime. “They were letting me go in and dunk so that’s what I was getting.”

Childs’ 13 points tied him with Isaiah Burton of Raytown as Missouri’s top scorer, and he had two blocks to go along with his team-high rebound total. He even tried a couple of wide-open three-point shots but missed them both. Which was all just part of the fun.

“That’s what this event’s all about,” said West coach Michael Schieber, who was on hand to watch Childs. “It’s what we’ve come to expect from him and I’m proud of what he did tonight.”

Paige Elston of Lee’s Summit and Aaliyah Johnson of Lee’s Summit North got to go out winners as well with Missouri’s 56-54 win in the girls game. Elston scored only two points, but they were big ones: She made two free throws with 1:16 left that gave Missouri a 53-50 lead after Kansas had battled back from a 12-point deficit.

“I knew I missed a couple early in the game so I knew I had to come back and make these,” said Elston, who missed two free throws in her previous trip to the line. “It was just a matter of confidence.”

Johnson, who made a free throw and grabbed four rebounds, said she was excited to end her high school career with one more victory.

“I had to get the rust off because I hadn’t played in a game for a while,” said Johnson, who will join her older sister Imani next year at Stephen F. Austin in Texas. “But it was fun. I enjoyed it.”

Courtnie Lewis of Belton was also a member of the Missouri team but could not play due to an injury.

SCHIEBER HONORED: Schieber received the Eddie Ryan Award as the Kansas City area’s top boys basketball coach from the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association.