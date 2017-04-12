SCA baseball team drops two games

Summit Christian Academy’s baseball team suffered its first two losses of the season in the Small School Festival last weekend at US Stadium in Ozark, Mo.

SCA opened Friday with a 12-0 victory over Forsyth behind six no-hit innings from starter Will Finch. Finch struck out 11 and issued just two walks. Matthew McWilliams went three for four and drove in three runs for the Eagles, who broke the game open with an 8-run sixth inning.

SCA had a 10-game winning streak until Springfield Catholic beat the Eagles 1-0 in their first game Saturday. SCA was held two hits by Springfield Catholic, which scored its lone run in the third inning on a dropped third strike with two outs. McWilliams took the loss despite giving up four hits with no walks while striking out seven.

New Covenant Academy, the runner-up in last year’s Class 1 state tournament, handed SCA a 5-3 loss in the final game. The Eagles had a 2-1 lead before New Covenant tied the game with two runs in the sixth and won it with two more in the ninth. Luke Moehle went three for four with two doubles and Brady Garmon also had three hits for the Eagles.

WEST GOLFERS THIRD: Parker Jones of Lee’s Summit West and Jackson McGuire of Lee’s Summit tied for fourth place in medalist play in the Park Hill golf tournament April 6 at Tiffany Greens.

Jones and McGuire both shot 74s and had the top scores for their teams. West placed third in the 17-team tournament with a 317 team score, followed by Lee’s Summit in fourth at 320. Lee’s Summit North took fifth with a 325 total.

West’s James O’Connor finished tied for seventh with a 75. The Titans total included an 80 from Charlie Russell and an 88 from Logan Dahmer.

Jackson Eaton placed 10th with a 76 for Lee’s Summit’s second-best score. The Tigers also had Ryan Mehrer shoot an 83 and Alex Waisner come in at 87.

Nathan Shull of North also finished tied for seventh at 75 for the Broncos’ top score. Michael Foster shot an 81, Brock Witmer had an 84 and Michael Worth was at 85.

TIGERS TENNIS TRIUMPHS: Lee’s Summit rolled to an 8-1 victory over William Chrisman in a boys tennis dual Friday at Santa Fe Park in Independence.

Ethan Henry beat Taniela Faletau 8-1 in the No. 1 singles match, and teamed with Alec O’Connor for an 8-1 victory in No. 1 doubles. O’Connor, Luke Cooper, Jake Bowne and Connor Lovelace also won singles matches for the Tigers.

GINTHER LEADS SCA: Kassi Ginther scored six goals to lead Summit Christian Academy to an 8-2 victory over Kansas City Christian in a Crossroads Conference girls soccer game.

SCA also got one goal apiece from Avery Brooks and Maya Cofield. The victory gave the Eagles a 7-1 record going into matches at St. Pius X on Monday and Lone Jack on Tuesday.