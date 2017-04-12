Broncos manufacture big inning to beat Titans

With the wind howling out to right field Monday afternoon, it’s no surprise that Lee’s Summit North was able to put together a big inning. The way the Broncos did it though, was a bit surprising.

North racked up six runs in the fourth inning, but not by launching balls into the slipstream to right. The Broncos dinked, dunked and capitalized on Lee’s Summit West miscues to rack up the runs and put away a 10-4 Suburban Gold Conference victory over the Titans on the Broncos’ home field.

North had four hits in the fourth, all singles. Three walks, an error and a hit batter also figured in the uprising that brought 12 Broncos to the plate. So did a straight steal of home.

“We’ve been struggling lately with runners in scoring positon, so we’ve been trying to refocus on putting the ball in play and not doing too much,” North coach Mike Westacott said. “That’s hard to do in conditions like this where a lot of time the kids want to swing for the fences.”

North (6-9) trailed 4-2 when Jason Gonzalez and Jeremy Root opened the fourth with back-to-back singles. After a one-out walk to Parker Tootle loaded the bases, the Broncos scored their first run when West’s shortstop bobbled a grounder hit by Hayden Bradford.

Oscar Medrano was hit by a pitch to force in the tying run, and North took the lead for good when Justin Root grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought home pinch-runner Bennett Scherer. This set up Bradford, who had made it to third base, for the most dramatic run of the rally.

Bradford had a big lead at third when West pitcher Ben Kobel, who just entered the game in relief of starter Chase Goeringer, broke for home as Kobel was going into his windup with Brandon Hirsh at the plate. Bradford scored easily, and Hirsh followed with an RBI single. A passed ball brought home another run.

“The kid was in the windup and he really wasn’t paying attention to me,” Bradford said. “I got as much of a lead as I could and then I took off. It was kind of a momentum grabber, but our kids got it done today.”

North took advantage of the conditions to take a 2-0 lead in the first when Medrano hit a double to the outfield fence, and Justin Root followed with a triple that also found the breeze. Root then scored on a passed ball.

West forged a 2-2 tie on back-to-back doubles from Trevor Kardell and Griffin Henry in the second and an error in the third, and took a 4-2 lead in the top of the fourth. Kardell, who went three for three at the plate, led off the fourth with a triple, and Henry and Phillip Brooks followed with RBI-singles.

But in the bottom of the fourth, West coach Jay Meyer would see the same mistakes and struggles that have plagued his young Titans during their 6-6 start to the season. Meyer saw the same in their previous game, when they fell to Lee’s Summit 2-1 on Friday when they managed only four hits and the Tigers pushed across the go-ahead run in the eighth.

“It’s just the same thing,” Meyer said. “When things have to get buckled down we have to get tight between the ears and we’re not doing that. And’s it’s happening now way too often in one inning when it’s absolutely all at once.”

North starter Gunnar Gronberg gave up nine hits, but he walked none and struck out seven over six innings to get through the windy day. Gronberg helped his cause with a two-RBI single in the sixth for the Broncos final two runs, which all but assured an end to their four-game losing streak.

“We still don’t feel like we’re playing our best baseball yet and hopefully we’ll start trending upward,” Westacott said. “Anytime you can get a win against a rival like Lee’s Summit West you’re going to be pretty excited about it.”